Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:14 PM November 24, 2021
The property on Grimwade Street, Ipswich, is up for sale with Goldings Auctions

The Grimwade Street property has a unique triangular shape and is on sale with Goldings Auctions - Credit: Goldings Auctions

A strangely shaped property in the centre of Ipswich is up for sale, and it may well be the cheapest house in Suffolk. 

The triangular end terrace on Grimwade Street is up for sale with Goldings Auction on December 8, and is expected to sell for between £40-£60,000.

Located close to the centre of Ipswich, the house is only a short walk from the University of Suffolk, the Regent Theatre and the Ipswich waterfront. 

The building on Grimwade Street has been split in two, with a pair of rooms downstairs formerly functioning as an art gallery

The building has been split in two, with a pair of rooms downstairs formerly functioning as an art gallery - Credit: Goldings Auctions

Currently split into two units, the ground floor of the property was previously used as an art gallery while there is a separate living accommodation on the first floor.

The downstairs unit of the Grimwade Street property features a cellar

The downstairs unit of the Grimwade Street property features a cellar - Credit: Golding Auctions

The bottom unit of the property includes a cellar, while the upstairs living space includes a bathroom and kitchen, as well as a studio and attic room. 

The upstairs unit has a small but decently equipped bathroom, and a ladder leading into an attic room. 

The upstairs unit has a small but decently equipped bathroom, and a ladder leading into an attic room. - Credit: Goldings Auctions

If the two units were combined the property would boast a grand total of six rooms.

The listing describes the property as offering "a wealth of opportunities for an imaginative, lateral thinking property entrepreneur", but notes that any redevelopment would be subject to planning permission.

A relatively spacious attic room could make a good additional bedroom 

The attic room at the Grimwade Street property - Credit: Golding Auctions

