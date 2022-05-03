The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
New figures showing the streets with the cheapest housing in Ipswich have been revealed.
The data from HM Land Registry is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street.
Here are the seven cheapest streets to buy a house in Ipswich.
1. Dunlop Road
Dunlop Road, near the Hadleigh Road industrial estate, is the cheapest place to buy a house in Ipswich, according to the data.
The site saw 11 property sales between 2017 and 2021 with an average price of £84,182.
2. Oakstead Close
The second cheapest place to buy a property in Ipswich is in Oakstead Close.
With 25 sales and an average price of £86,300, Oakstead Close is cheaper than a majority of streets across Suffolk, not just Ipswich.
3. St John's Court, Sunfield Close
Saint John's Court is in Sunfield Close in the east of Ipswich, off Spring Road.
The average price here was £87,941 from 2017 until 2021.
4. Foundry Lane
In the Waterfront area, Foundry Lane could be considered a surprise entry thanks to its location.
There were 21 properties sold here during the span of the research with an average price of £94,510.
5. Rapier Street
Just off Wherstead Road, Rapier Street's prices remain below six figures.
The average price of a property here was £95,273.
6. Post Mill Close
Off Belle Vue Road near Albion Hill, Post Mill Close is relatively central to Ipswich.
Average prices here were at £103,571 after seven property sales.
7. Granville Street
In north Ipswich, Granville Street sits between Christchurch Park and Portman Road.
With 12 sales between 2017 and 2021, the average house price was £105,558.