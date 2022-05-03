News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:31 AM May 3, 2022
Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown. Pict

Here are the cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

New figures showing the streets with the cheapest housing in Ipswich have been revealed.

The data from HM Land Registry is based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021 where there have been five sales or more in the street.

Here are the seven cheapest streets to buy a house in Ipswich.

1. Dunlop Road

Dunlop Road in Ipswich

Dunlop Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Dunlop Road, near the Hadleigh Road industrial estate, is the cheapest place to buy a house in Ipswich, according to the data.

The site saw 11 property sales between 2017 and 2021 with an average price of £84,182.

2. Oakstead Close

Properties in Oakstead Close have an average price of £86,300

Properties in Oakstead Close have an average price of £86,300 - Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich
  2. 2 Monumental effort gets team tattoo finished in style
  3. 3 Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store
  1. 4 Ipswich mum with cancer thanks community for 'once in a lifetime' trip
  2. 5 Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront
  3. 6 £1m farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables, manége and detached cottage on the market
  4. 7 See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property
  5. 8 Farewell James Norwood - he scored goals, split opinion and certainly kept things interesting
  6. 9 Evolution strong in town centre as Ipswich 'seen as open for business'
  7. 10 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road

The second cheapest place to buy a property in Ipswich is in Oakstead Close.

With 25 sales and an average price of £86,300, Oakstead Close is cheaper than a majority of streets across Suffolk, not just Ipswich.

3. St John's Court, Sunfield Close

St John's Court in Sunfield Close

St John's Court in Sunfield Close - Credit: Google Maps

Saint John's Court is in Sunfield Close in the east of Ipswich, off Spring Road.

The average price here was £87,941 from 2017 until 2021.

4. Foundry Lane

Foundry Lane is a stone's throw from Ipswich Waterfront

Foundry Lane is a stone's throw from Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Google Maps

In the Waterfront area, Foundry Lane could be considered a surprise entry thanks to its location.

There were 21 properties sold here during the span of the research with an average price of £94,510.

5. Rapier Street

The average price of a property in Rapier Street was £95,273

The average price of a property in Rapier Street was £95,273 - Credit: Google Maps

Just off Wherstead Road, Rapier Street's prices remain below six figures.

The average price of a property here was £95,273.

6. Post Mill Close

Post Mill Close in Ipswich, off Belle Vue Road

Post Mill Close in Ipswich, off Belle Vue Road - Credit: Google Maps

Off Belle Vue Road near Albion Hill, Post Mill Close is relatively central to Ipswich.

Average prices here were at £103,571 after seven property sales.

7. Granville Street

Granville Street in Ipswich

Granville Street in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

In north Ipswich, Granville Street sits between Christchurch Park and Portman Road.

With 12 sales between 2017 and 2021, the average house price was £105,558.

Housing News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for 10 years for raping baby

Jane Hunt

person
A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage in Ipswich last night

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich residential street

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon