Stay on this beautiful Dutch barge Airbnb on the River Orwell

This beautiful Dutch barge at Pin Mill is available for hire on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb

Suffolk has plenty of unique accommodation spots to enjoy its beauty and this century-old Dutch barge is no different.

Located a five-minute walk from the riverside village of Pin Mill, The historic Adelaar is available for hire on Airbnb.

Constructed in 1906, the barge was built as a sailing vessel and initially started its life carrying cargos of potatoes to market from the fields of Friesland.

Adelaar is located close to the riverside hamlet of Pin Mill - Credit: Pin Mill

Following an almost 70-year career hauling potatoes, Adelaar was converted into a houseboat in 1975 and brought over to the UK in 2015.

Its name in Dutch means eagle.

The vessel has been extensively modernised, and although it does not have a TV, Wifi, or mains electricity the phone signal is strong, and there are USB ports available for charging devices.

The exposed cockpit offers fantastic views over the river Orwell - Credit: Airbnb

Sitting on her own, the barge offers views across the river from the wheelhouse, which functions as a lounge, and the exposed cockpit.

In addition, Adelaar is moored alongside a derelict ancient wooden barge, which serves as a patio.

The principal cabin - Credit: Airbnb

Adelaar has two bedrooms, or 'cabins', with the principal room featuring a double bed, and the second a double and a single bunk bed. These cabins are compact but comfortable, with opening sliding windows and a deck hatch in the principal cabin.

Adelaar comes with a modern bathroom with a shower - Credit: Airbnb

Equipped with hot water, the barge has a modern bathroom with a shower, and modern, water. While the vessel's water is stored in a tank, the stuff that comes out of the tap is perfectly drinkable.

The kitchen and dining room on Adelaar - Credit: The kitchen and dining room on Adelaar at Pin Mill

The kitchen has a fridge, and hob but lacks an oven, but with the excellent Butt and Oyster, Red Lion and Boot pubs very close by, there are plenty of good options for hot food.

In addition to the pubs, grocery shops are available a short trip up the hill in nearby Chelmondiston, and at the Suffolk Food Hall, just down the road.

Guests are advised that you don't need to be a sailor to stay on Adelaar, given the boat only floats for a few hours every month, and even then only a few feet.

Find out more at airbnb.co.uk/rooms/23035023