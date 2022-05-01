£1m farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables, manége and detached cottage on the market
- Credit: Fenn Wright
See inside this £1million farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables and a manége, which has come onto the market.
The Grade II listed 16th century three-bedroom farmhouse with an additional detached cottage is situated in a semi-rural position on the outskirts of the popular village Willisham.
On the ground floor is an L-shaped kitchen/dining room which is well equipped with a range of base units, wall cupboards, work tops and there is an integrated oven, hob and extractor hood.
Adjacent to the dining room is a utility room, which also leads through to a decent-sized study.
Two of the three bedrooms can be found on the first floor with the principal bedroom benefiting from built-in cupboards, dressing room and an en suite shower room.
The second bedroom on the first floor also has a built-in cupboard and a feature red brick fireplace.
There is a further staircase which leads up to the converted roof space, here there is a loft room with a window to the front and adjacent to this is the third bedroom.
Outside the property, which is set on a plot of around 1.4 acres there are six stables, a manége and two small paddocks.
There are also array of outbuildings which includes a detached cottage which, subject to the relevant consent, would make an ideal annexe.
The cottage has four rooms and is connected to power and water.