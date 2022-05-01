News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£1m farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables, manége and detached cottage on the market

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM May 1, 2022
See inside this farmhouse near Ipswich which is on the market for £1million

See inside this farmhouse near Ipswich which is on the market for £1million - Credit: Fenn Wright

See inside this £1million farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables and a manége, which has come onto the market. 

The Grade II listed 16th century three-bedroom farmhouse with an additional detached cottage is situated in a semi-rural position on the outskirts of the popular village Willisham. 

The property also benefits from six stables 

The Suffolk property also benefits from six stables - Credit: Fenn Wright

On the ground floor is an L-shaped kitchen/dining room which is well equipped with a range of base units, wall cupboards, work tops and there is an integrated oven, hob and extractor hood.

Adjacent to the dining room is a utility room, which also leads through to a decent-sized study. 

Two of the three bedrooms can be found on the first floor with the principal bedroom benefiting from built-in cupboards, dressing room and an en suite shower room.

The manège outside the property

The manège outside the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home is set on 1.4 acres of land

The home is set on 1.4 acres of land - Credit: Fenn Wright

The second bedroom on the first floor also has a built-in cupboard and a feature red brick fireplace. 

There is a further staircase which leads up to the converted roof space, here there is a loft room with a window to the front and adjacent to this is the third bedroom.

Outside the property, which is set on a plot of around 1.4 acres there are six stables, a manége and two small paddocks.

Inside the 15th century farm house where many period features have been retained

Inside the 15th century farm house where many period features have been retained - Credit: Fenn Wright

The property, which is laid out on three floors has three bedrooms

The property, which is laid out on three floors has three bedrooms - Credit: Fenn Wright

There are also array of outbuildings which includes a detached cottage which, subject to the relevant consent, would make an ideal annexe.

The cottage has four rooms and is connected to power and water. 

The Suffolk home is on the market for £1million

The Suffolk home is on the market for £1million - Credit: Fenn Wright


