Published: 7:00 PM May 17, 2021

A Felixstowe beach hut has been snapped up for a record price of £65,000 within hours of going on sale.

The hut, known as number 185, was being sold by Felixstowe estate agents Diamond Mills. It measures 7ft 10in x 7ft and includes two built-in cupboards and a bench.

Charlie Papworth, of Diamond Mills, said: "The sale is being completed today and it sold for the asking price.

This Felixstowe beach hut set a record price - Credit: Diamond Mills

"There is a lot of demand for beach huts at the moment, and this is a record price, about £20,000 more than any other huts we have sold in Felixstowe."

Mr Papworth said one reason for the higher price was the hut's very good location, close to the Fludyers Hotel. Another was that it has its own electricity supply, which is very unusual.

He also said beach huts were selling fast because more people were planning to holiday at home due to Covid-19, adding: "The pandemic is the driving force."

The interior of the beach hut which sold for £65,000 - Credit: Diamond Mills

The agent does have other beach huts on sale in the resort, but they are going fast, with a cliff-top hut also having sold this morning for £45,000.

Mr Papworth said a mustard-yellow hut next to the pier, Beach Hut 1 Pier North, had just gone on sale for £40,000. It has easy access from the prom and internally measures 7ft 11ins X 6ft 10ins.

Beach Hut 1 Pier North in Felixstowe is on sale for £40,000 - Credit: Diamond Mills

A beach hut at Brackenbury Fort in Old Felixstowe, number 568, is also on the market for £40,000. It is a front-row hut at the bottom of the cliff, via steps.