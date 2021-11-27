Homes with 'stunning' coastal views by Felixstowe golf club up for sale

Darwin House at Balfour Place, which has four bedrooms - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

A series of multi-million pound family homes under construction near Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club have been listed for sale.

Balfour Place is being built to overlook the Deben Estuary and is being marketed by estate agent Fenn Wright as part of its signature collection.

Prices for the homes on the estate, which is named after Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club’s former captain and former prime minister AJ Balfour, start at £1.75million.

Nestled within the Suffolk Coast and Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty, Fenn Wright has described the homes as having "stunning views of the ever changing coastal scenery and picturesque rural countryside".

The properties have been designed by architects Wincer Kievenaar, with purchasers able to complete the interior design and pick the finishes to their own specification.