Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe and Saxmundham are the two Suffolk towns to feature in The Sunday Times' prestigious annual list of star locations for 2022.

Each year, the newspaper releases a list of the most up-and-coming areas where property prices are cheaper than more well-known areas.

It also celebrates towns and villages with good transport links, green spaces and a selection of shops, theatres, pubs and restaurants, as well as future projects in the pipeline.

Saxmundham was described as a cheaper alternative to Woodbridge, where house prices are more expensive - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Sunday Times praised Felixstowe, particularly Old Felixstowe, as a resort with "trad seaside charm" and Edwardian semis "at a fraction of the price" of destinations like Aldeburgh or Southwold.

House prices in Felixstowe average about £275,000 – but in Southwold that figure is close to £600,000.

The newspaper also noted the plans for the new £1million beach hut village in Felixstowe that were approved last year.

The Sunday Times' guide looks at places with cheaper house prices - Credit: Archant

In its guide, The Sunday Times said: "Felixstowe doesn’t have Benjamin Britten’s highbrow legacy or Southwold’s status on the north London dinner-party circuit, but it has advantages over its rarefied neighbours up the coast.

"It’s a proper year-round town, and one of those seaside resorts that’s neither too posh nor too down at heel. There’s stunning Victorian architecture and a Blue Flag beach."

The Sunday Times also reserved praise for Saxmundham, which has been a regular pick in its guide.

Saxmundham is connected to the rail network and is just off the A12 in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Saxmundham was described as "a cheaper but still lovely alternative to Woodbridge", with good transport links on the A12 and the rail network.