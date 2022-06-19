News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM June 19, 2022
Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide

Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe and Saxmundham are the two Suffolk towns to feature in The Sunday Times' prestigious annual list of star locations for 2022.

Each year, the newspaper releases a list of the most up-and-coming areas where property prices are cheaper than more well-known areas.

It also celebrates towns and villages with good transport links, green spaces and a selection of shops, theatres, pubs and restaurants, as well as future projects in the pipeline.

Saxmundham was described as a cheaper alternative to Woodbridge, where house prices are more expensive

Saxmundham was described as a cheaper alternative to Woodbridge, where house prices are more expensive - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Sunday Times praised Felixstowe, particularly Old Felixstowe, as a resort with "trad seaside charm" and Edwardian semis "at a fraction of the price" of destinations like Aldeburgh or Southwold. 

House prices in Felixstowe average about £275,000 – but in Southwold that figure is close to £600,000.

The newspaper also noted the plans for the new £1million beach hut village in Felixstowe that were approved last year.

The Sunday Times' guide looks at places with cheaper house prices

The Sunday Times' guide looks at places with cheaper house prices - Credit: Archant

In its guide, The Sunday Times said: "Felixstowe doesn’t have Benjamin Britten’s highbrow legacy or Southwold’s status on the north London dinner-party circuit, but it has advantages over its rarefied neighbours up the coast.

"It’s a proper year-round town, and one of those seaside resorts that’s neither too posh nor too down at heel. There’s stunning Victorian architecture and a Blue Flag beach."

The Sunday Times also reserved praise for Saxmundham, which has been a regular pick in its guide.

Saxmundham is connected to the rail network and is just off the A12 in east Suffolk

Saxmundham is connected to the rail network and is just off the A12 in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Saxmundham was described as "a cheaper but still lovely alternative to Woodbridge", with good transport links on the A12 and the rail network.

