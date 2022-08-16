See inside one-bedroom seaside flat for auction with £50,000 guide price

This flat has been listed for auction with a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000 - Credit: Auction House

Take a look inside this one-bedroom flat which is listed for auction with a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000.

This first floor studio apartment is situated in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe, and is just a short distance from the Suffolk coast.

The living area in the Trimley St Mary flat - Credit: Auction House

The apartment offers a fitted kitchen, separate bedroom area, double glazing, a large loft space, communal gardens and an allocated parking space.

According to Auction House, the flat provides a "first class investment opportunity and is presented 'ready to go' for immediate tenant or owner occupation".

The kitchen area - Credit: Auction House

It is also considered to be an "excellent addition to any rental portfolio" with a potential annual yield of about £5,400.

It has 66 years remaining on the leasehold.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 11am over livestream.