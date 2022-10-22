News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Suffolk village where house prices have risen every year for 20 years

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:00 PM October 22, 2022
The Dog at Grundisburgh.

The Dog lies at the heart of the community in Grundisburgh, which has been named as one of the UK's most desirable places to live with house prices rising over 20 straight years - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk village has been revealed as one of the most desirable places to buy a home in the country.

According to The Telegraph, Grundisburgh is among 20 villages in the UK that have seen house prices rise for 20 straight years between 2001 and 2021.

Research conducted by the newspaper found house prices had grown 223pc, with the average price standing at £534,375.

Grundisburgh, which lies six miles from Ipswich, is described as "not just a pretty postcard village" by the paper, which said it also has "a real, lively community with a broad spread of population".

With its 41 clubs, sports facilities, shops and pubs, the village is a hive of activity making it an appealing place to buy a home, according to local estate agents. 

Sharnie Rogers of Strutt & Parker added: "It's one of those places that people looking to buy in Suffolk will specifically ask for. It's community-led and surrounded by countryside."


