The five most popular properties to rent in Ipswich last month

Homes in Norwich Road, Levington Road and Woodbridge Road are among the most popular properties to rent in Ipswich last month according to Zoopla. - Credit: BELVOIR

A two-bed semi in Levington Road, a three-bed flat in Norwich Road and a quirky one-bed in Woodbridge Road are among the most popular places to rent in Ipswich this month.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed rental property in the town is a three-bed detached house in Hutland Road.

A three bedroom one bathroom property on Hutland Road in Ipswich is the most viewed rental home on the market in Ipswich according to Zoopla. - Credit: BELVOIR

Clicked on by 901 people in the past 30 days, the listing states that the property is being let unfurnished for £975 per calendar month, or £225 per week.

A three bedroom one bathroom property on Hutland Road in Ipswich is the most viewed rental home on the market in Ipswich according to Zoopla. - Credit: BELVOIR

The home is available immediately and has recently been painted and had new carpets laid, agents Belvoir said.

A flint-walled one bedroom semi-detached home in North Hill Walk of Woodbridge Road is the second most viewed rental property in Ipswich. - Credit: BELVOIR

A quirky one bedroom semi-detached house in North Hill Walk off Woodbridge Road is the second most viewed home having been viewed by 780 people over the past 30 days.

A flint-walled one bedroom semi-detached home in North Hill Walk of Woodbridge Road is the second most viewed rental property in Ipswich. - Credit: BELVOIR

The flint-walled home has a mezzanine floor and exposed beams, as well as a modern interior.

A flint-walled one bedroom semi-detached home in North Hill Walk of Woodbridge Road is the second most viewed rental property in Ipswich. - Credit: BELVOIR

Also being let by Belvoir, the property is available immediately and rentable for £595 per calendar month or £160 per week.

The third most popular rental property in Ipswich has been clicked on 679 times in the previous 30 days and is a one-bedroom flat in Lacey Street.

It is being let by agents Ad Hoc and is let on a 28-day rolling contract for £450 per calendar month or £104 per week — not including utility bills and council tax.

It is set within a complex of flats and has access to a communal garden along with its own front door.

An unfurnished newly decorated two-bedroom semi-detached home in Levington Road is the fourth most viewed rental property on the market in Ipswich.

Again, let by Belvoir, the property has been viewed 696 times in the past 30 days. It is up for rent for £795 per calendar month or £183 per week.

It has on street parking and a large rear garden.

The final property is a three-bedroom flat in Norwich Road.

It has been viewed 647 times in the past 30 days and is being let by Belvoir.

The first-floor apartment is available for £595 per calendar month or £137 per week.

All information was correct at the time of publication.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.