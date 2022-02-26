News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

Look inside £1.2million property on outskirts of Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2022
This £1.2 million property on Fonnereau Road has unrestricted views over Christchurch Park

This £1.2 million property has come onto the market in Fonnereau Road - Credit: Palmer & Partners

An impressive nine-bedroom property with unrestricted views of Christchurch Park has come onto the market in Ipswich.

The £1.2 million property, located in Fonnereau Road, is listed with Palmer & Partners

The house, which is split into 7 flats has unrestricted views over Christchurch Park.

The house, which is split into 7 flats has unrestricted views over Christchurch Park. - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Currently split into seven flats, the property is being sold as an "investment opportunity" and generates an annual income in excess of £55,000. 

All tenants are current on a shorthold tenancy. 

The lounge in one of the flats on Fonnereau Road Ipswich

The lounge in one of the flats - Credit: Palmer & Partners

The house has many character features, including high ceilings and bay windows but is still finished in a comfortable, modern style.

There are nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also comes with 14 allocated parking spaces. 

The flats on Fonnereau Road Ipswich have modern bathrooms

The flats have modern bathrooms - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Palmer & Partners also believes there may be scope to convert the basement, and potentially get planning permission to expand the building. 

The living room in another flat in Fonnereau Road

The living room in another flat - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Fonnereau Road is located alongside Christchurch Park, close to the centre of Ipswich. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life after house fire
  2. 2 Councillor suspended following Facebook posts supporting Putin's invasion
  3. 3 Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band
  2. 5 Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show
  3. 6 MP backs Macs on the Bridge and calls on highways to rescind lay-by plans
  4. 7 Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze
  5. 8 A12 reopens after two-vehicle crash shuts carriageway
  6. 9 Protest over NHS 'corporate takeover' bill to take place in Ipswich
  7. 10 Applaud in Ipswich shortlisted for prestigious UK Coffee award

More information is available online at palmerpartners.com.

Suffolk Live News
Christchurch Park
Commercial Property
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Alistair McKay was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court 

Ipswich Crown Court

Dealer who ran drug business from Ipswich hotel room is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A generic stock photo of an office worker using a hands free headset .

5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Omar Abdi has been jailed for over four years for drug offences in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Drug dealer jailed for four years for offences in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Garden fence panels and a rear door were removed during a burglary in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fence panels removed to gain access to home in burglary

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon