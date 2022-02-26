Look inside £1.2million property on outskirts of Ipswich town centre

This £1.2 million property has come onto the market in Fonnereau Road - Credit: Palmer & Partners

An impressive nine-bedroom property with unrestricted views of Christchurch Park has come onto the market in Ipswich.

The £1.2 million property, located in Fonnereau Road, is listed with Palmer & Partners.

The house, which is split into 7 flats has unrestricted views over Christchurch Park. - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Currently split into seven flats, the property is being sold as an "investment opportunity" and generates an annual income in excess of £55,000.

All tenants are current on a shorthold tenancy.

The lounge in one of the flats - Credit: Palmer & Partners

The house has many character features, including high ceilings and bay windows but is still finished in a comfortable, modern style.

There are nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also comes with 14 allocated parking spaces.

The flats have modern bathrooms - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Palmer & Partners also believes there may be scope to convert the basement, and potentially get planning permission to expand the building.

The living room in another flat - Credit: Palmer & Partners

Fonnereau Road is located alongside Christchurch Park, close to the centre of Ipswich.

More information is available online at palmerpartners.com.