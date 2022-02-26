Look inside £1.2million property on outskirts of Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Palmer & Partners
An impressive nine-bedroom property with unrestricted views of Christchurch Park has come onto the market in Ipswich.
The £1.2 million property, located in Fonnereau Road, is listed with Palmer & Partners.
Currently split into seven flats, the property is being sold as an "investment opportunity" and generates an annual income in excess of £55,000.
All tenants are current on a shorthold tenancy.
The house has many character features, including high ceilings and bay windows but is still finished in a comfortable, modern style.
There are nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also comes with 14 allocated parking spaces.
Palmer & Partners also believes there may be scope to convert the basement, and potentially get planning permission to expand the building.
Fonnereau Road is located alongside Christchurch Park, close to the centre of Ipswich.
More information is available online at palmerpartners.com.