7 simple hacks to make sure your home remains an ant-free zone

Promotion

Ants are a common UK summer pest and one that can be quite tricky to remove from your house. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to keep ants out of the house and from spoiling your family’s fun this summer.

“While ants won’t cause you much harm, they are certainly an annoyance and an unwelcome guest at the summer BBQ,” says Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control.

“Ants can be a persistent and reoccurring problem if not dealt with properly. They won’t directly hurt your family but can spread bacteria and dirt, especially if they make it into your food and drink.”

Below, Daniel shares some easy steps you can take to prevent your problem from becoming permanent:

1. Quickly clean up crumbs to avoid an ant infestation

Keeping up with your chores is one of the best ways to prevent an ant problem. Simple things like sweeping up crumbs, mopping up spills, regularly emptying the bin and staying on top of the dishes can make a big difference.

2. Grow insect-repelling plants

A great and natural way to keep ants out of your house is to use insect-repelling plants. You can plant them around the garden, in pots near your back door and on windowsills.

Some great ant-repellent herbs and flowers are:

Peppermint

Lavender

Rosemary

Garlic

Catnip

3. Scatter spices in areas you’ve spotted ants

Spices are also a handy home remedy to help dispel ants. Sprinkle cinnamon, chilli or cayenne powder in areas you’ve spotted them. Place bay leaves in your cupboards to deter them from getting into dry food packets.

Quickly cleaning up crumbs and spills can help prevent an ant problem. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Lay artificial lawn in your garden

Not only is synthetic grass easier to care for and maintain, but it attracts fewer insects. The compact base makes it harder for ants to build a nest, meaning they are less likely to be a problem in the house. Cutting back your plants and bushes will leave them with little shelter, which can help you avoid an infestation.

5. Repair cracks in your paving

When installing patio or paving, consult an expert fitter if needed and make sure the slabs are laid smoothly and close together. This creates fewer cracks for ants to hide in. If you notice any splits in the stone, get these repaired quickly, to avoid queen ants using the loose debris to nest and start a new colony.

Ants thrive in overgrown gardens, which is why it's important to mow the lawn regularly and trim your flowerbeds. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Try using at-home remedies to remove the infestation

There are several natural remedies you can try to get rid of ants:

Washing up liquid, oil and water – Add the solution to a spray bottle and apply directly to the nest and other areas of the home where ants have been seen.

Add the solution to a spray bottle and apply directly to the nest and other areas of the home where ants have been seen. Boric acid and sugar – Mix these to form a paste and apply the solution to the entrance of the ant nest. The sweet sugar will attract the ants and they’ll carry the food back to the queen to eat. The boric acid will then kill them off.

Mix these to form a paste and apply the solution to the entrance of the ant nest. The sweet sugar will attract the ants and they’ll carry the food back to the queen to eat. The boric acid will then kill them off. Lemon juice – This is toxic to ants. Dilute the juice with water and add to a spray bottle. Use this on the nest, and in places around your kitchen, to remove the problem.

7. Contact a pest control expert

Home remedies can be effective at reducing ants temporarily, but to prevent ants from returning, you must kill the queens. However, as they rarely leave the anthill, this can be difficult, especially if you’re unsure where the nest is. Therefore, it’s best to contact an expert.

We’ll inspect your property, find the nest, and see how the ants are getting into the house. Black ants often nest in exterior walls or beneath a shower base. Garden ants set up camp in your lawn, flowerbeds and patio. Flying ants will often nest in wall cavities or skirting boards.

No matter what type of ant we’re dealing with, our exterminator service is meticulous, and will fully remove the infestation. The treatment is non-intrusive, meaning there’s no need for you to leave the house as it’s carried out.

We use a gel formula that can easily be applied to any surface and gap where the ants are active. The mixture has a honey-like texture, which is colourless and odourless. It’s more effective than spray or powder, as it will kill off the scavenger ants and the queen, obliterating the infestation.

Many people can experience an increase in pest problems during the summer months. However, we can provide the expertise and solutions you need to make the most of the warm weather.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.