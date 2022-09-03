News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside 'handsome' four-bedroom house near Ipswich with £925k price tag

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM September 3, 2022
The home is in Baylham, a few miles north of Ipswich

The home is in Baylham, a few miles north of Ipswich - Credit: Inscope Images

This four-bedroom home in a village north of Ipswich has hit the market with a price tag of £925,000.

Berwick House, in Upper Street in Baylham, was designed and built for its current owners at the turn of the millennium.

The exterior of the property in mid Suffolk

The exterior of the property in mid Suffolk - Credit: Inscope Images

The property is being marketed by the Ipswich branch of estate agent Jackson-Stops, which described the home as a "handsome Georgian style modern house in a convenient edge of village setting".

The home is a few miles from the A14 and neighbouring villages, such as Claydon and Great Blakenham

The home is a few miles from the A14 and neighbouring villages, such as Claydon and Great Blakenham - Credit: Inscope Images

It is set in about two acres of land and features "far-reaching southerly views", according to Jackson-Stops.

The house has a price tag of £925,000

The house has a price tag of £925,000 - Credit: Inscope Images

The estate agent added: "Set within the Gipping valley, Berwick House enjoys an edge of village rural setting easily accessible to the region's main communication routes.

One of the bedrooms in the Baylham house

One of the bedrooms in the Baylham house - Credit: Inscope Images

"The neighbouring villages of Great Blakenham and Claydon, as well as nearby picturesque Needham Market, provide a full range of local amenities whilst the county town of Ipswich is just six miles to the south, from where main line rail services run regularly to London's Liverpool Street Station in about 70 minutes."

PROPERTY FACTS

Upper Street, Baylham
Guide price: £925,000
Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218
www.jackson-stops.co.uk

