See inside 'handsome' four-bedroom house near Ipswich with £925k price tag

The home is in Baylham, a few miles north of Ipswich - Credit: Inscope Images

This four-bedroom home in a village north of Ipswich has hit the market with a price tag of £925,000.

Berwick House, in Upper Street in Baylham, was designed and built for its current owners at the turn of the millennium.

The property is being marketed by the Ipswich branch of estate agent Jackson-Stops, which described the home as a "handsome Georgian style modern house in a convenient edge of village setting".

It is set in about two acres of land and features "far-reaching southerly views", according to Jackson-Stops.

The estate agent added: "Set within the Gipping valley, Berwick House enjoys an edge of village rural setting easily accessible to the region's main communication routes.

"The neighbouring villages of Great Blakenham and Claydon, as well as nearby picturesque Needham Market, provide a full range of local amenities whilst the county town of Ipswich is just six miles to the south, from where main line rail services run regularly to London's Liverpool Street Station in about 70 minutes."

PROPERTY FACTS

Upper Street, Baylham

Guide price: £925,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218

www.jackson-stops.co.uk

