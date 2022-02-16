News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

Ipswich terrace house sells for more than double its guide price at auction

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:20 PM February 16, 2022
The house in Bramford Lane in Ipswich was sold by Auction House 

The house in Bramford Lane in Ipswich was sold by Auction House - Credit: Auction House

An Ipswich home that was the most popular property in Suffolk on Zoopla sold for more than double its guide price at auction.

The three-bedroom Bramford Lane terrace house was listed with Auction House with a guide price of between £60,000 and £70,000.

The home is near a number of shops in the Bramford Lane area

The home is near a number of shops in the Bramford Lane area - Credit: Auction House

It was put on Zoopla on January 18 and rapidly became the most popular listing in Suffolk - with 1,254 views in 30 days.

When it went under the hammer last Wednesday, it was sold for £128,000.

The property will require a revamp once the new owner gets the keys

The property will require a revamp once the new owner gets the keys - Credit: Auction House

In its listing, Auction House described the home as being "in need of repair and modernisation throughout" - but could "ultimately make a comfortable home for a couple or small family".

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Charlotte Bond

Shop owner on a tough start to year in Ipswich town centre

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Boots' pharmacy in Martlesham Heath is set to close

Suffolk Live News

Boots pharmacy in Martlesham store set to close

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shirley Shelley is celebrating 40 years in business.

'I've done everything' - Ipswich woman looks back on 40 years in business

Abygail Fossett

person
Connie, next to Olly Murs, appeared on ITV talent show singing as Arianna Grande

Music

21-year-old sets sight on girl group stardom after second TV appearance

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon