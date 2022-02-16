Ipswich terrace house sells for more than double its guide price at auction

The house in Bramford Lane in Ipswich was sold by Auction House - Credit: Auction House

An Ipswich home that was the most popular property in Suffolk on Zoopla sold for more than double its guide price at auction.

The three-bedroom Bramford Lane terrace house was listed with Auction House with a guide price of between £60,000 and £70,000.

It was put on Zoopla on January 18 and rapidly became the most popular listing in Suffolk - with 1,254 views in 30 days.

When it went under the hammer last Wednesday, it was sold for £128,000.

In its listing, Auction House described the home as being "in need of repair and modernisation throughout" - but could "ultimately make a comfortable home for a couple or small family".

