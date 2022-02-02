Gallery
Ipswich home with £60k price tag is Suffolk's most popular property
- Credit: Auction House
This three-bedroom terrace house in north-west Ipswich is the most popular property on housing website Zoopla.
The Bramford Lane home, which has a guide price of between £60,000 and £70,000, is set to go under the hammer with Auction House next Wednesday.
It was put on Zoopla on January 18, but it has rapidly become the most popular listing in Suffolk in the last 30 days with 1,254 views.
The home, which dates back to the Victorian era, is within walking distance of a number of shops and services in nearby Bramford Road and Norwich Road, including a Post Office and Tesco Express.
Auction House described the home as being "in need of repair and modernisation throughout" - but could "ultimately make a comfortable home for a couple or small family".
Mark Willett, regional manager at Auction House, revealed more than 50 viewings for the property had been arranged ahead of the auction date.
