Ipswich home with £60k price tag is Suffolk's most popular property

This house in Ipswich's Bramford Lane is being auctioned by Auction House - Credit: Auction House

This three-bedroom terrace house in north-west Ipswich is the most popular property on housing website Zoopla.

The Bramford Lane home, which has a guide price of between £60,000 and £70,000, is set to go under the hammer with Auction House next Wednesday.

There are three bedrooms inside the property - Credit: Auction House

It was put on Zoopla on January 18, but it has rapidly become the most popular listing in Suffolk in the last 30 days with 1,254 views.

The home is near a number of shops in the Bramford Lane area - Credit: Auction House

The home, which dates back to the Victorian era, is within walking distance of a number of shops and services in nearby Bramford Road and Norwich Road, including a Post Office and Tesco Express.

The home is set to go under the hammer on February 9 - Credit: Auction House

Auction House described the home as being "in need of repair and modernisation throughout" - but could "ultimately make a comfortable home for a couple or small family".

The property will require a revamp once the new owner gets the keys - Credit: Auction House

Mark Willett, regional manager at Auction House, revealed more than 50 viewings for the property had been arranged ahead of the auction date.

The home has a garden to the rear - Credit: Auction House

