Five-bedroom home with 'beautiful countryside views' on market for £800K

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:04 PM January 20, 2022
See inside this Ipswich property with stunning countryside views currently on the market for £800,000

See inside this property with stunning countryside views currently on the market for £800,000

Take a look around this "extremely spacious" five-bedroom home which comes with stunning countryside views. 

On the market for £800,000, the home in Henley Road near Ipswich comes with three large reception rooms, a selection of balconies and a private gated entrance. 

The chimney breast separates the open plan living and dining space in the Ipswich property

The chimney breast separates the open plan living and dining space

As soon as you walk through the front door you are greeted by a chimney breast, made from reclaimed brick, which is home to a wood burner.

It makes a great centrepiece and separates the open plan living and dining space. 

On the ground floor of the east wing of the property you will find the kitchen, which comes with a wine fridge, granite work surface and a feature brick wall. 

The kitchen inside the Ipswich property on the market for £800,000

The kitchen inside the property on the market for £800,000

Also on the ground floor of the east wing there is a utility room and a reception hall, with views of the courtyard and fields. 

On the ground floor of the west wing there is a cloakroom, with a toilet, jet bath and shower, as well as a study with a built in desk and exposed beams. 

The Ipswich property is extremely spacious throughout

The property is extremely spacious throughout

All five bedrooms of the property, which is being marketed by Fine and Country, are located on the first floor with two in the east wing and three in the west. 

All five bedrooms are on the first floor of the Ipswich property 

All five bedrooms are on the first floor of the property

The master bedroom is situated in the west wing of the property and has its own walk-in wardrobe, en suite and balcony. 

Outside the property there is a double garage and decking and patio areas.

There are a selection of balconies and patio areas for outside entertaining at the Ipswich property

There are a selection of balconies and patio areas for outside entertaining

