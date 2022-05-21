See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room
- Credit: Savills
A five-bedroom home with an outdoor swimming pool and games room on the outskirts of Ipswich has been listed for sale.
The home in Purdis Avenue, a private road off Bucklesham Road near Ipswich Golf Club, has a guide price of £1.65million.
It has been described as being "within one of the most prestigious settings" in the area by estate agent Savills, which is marketing the property.
The home is a short drive from the A12 and the A14 at the Seven Hills roundabout.
Also included in the price tag is more than 5,000 sq ft of accommodation, four bathrooms and 0.75 acres of land.
Peter Ogilvie, property agent with Savills Suffolk, said: "A cleverly designed and executed home offering a tranquil, continuous space between the inside and outside."