See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room

The home in Purdis Avenue in Ipswich has been listed for sale - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom home with an outdoor swimming pool and games room on the outskirts of Ipswich has been listed for sale.

The home in Purdis Avenue, a private road off Bucklesham Road near Ipswich Golf Club, has a guide price of £1.65million.

The swimming pool outside the home near Ipswich Golf Club - Credit: Savills

It has been described as being "within one of the most prestigious settings" in the area by estate agent Savills, which is marketing the property.

The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms - Credit: Savills

The home is a short drive from the A12 and the A14 at the Seven Hills roundabout.

The home has a dedicated space for a games room - Credit: Savills

Also included in the price tag is more than 5,000 sq ft of accommodation, four bathrooms and 0.75 acres of land.

Savills Suffolk is marketing the Ipswich property - Credit: Savills

Peter Ogilvie, property agent with Savills Suffolk, said: "A cleverly designed and executed home offering a tranquil, continuous space between the inside and outside."