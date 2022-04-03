See inside 'luxurious' £1m Ipswich home within 'exclusive development'
- Credit: Savills
Take a look inside this £1million Ipswich home set within an "exclusive development".
Laid out across two floors this stunning four-bedroom home is situated in Eaton Place, Rushmere St Andrew – which the estate agents describe as an "exclusive development".
Built in 2014, the property was designed to exacting detail.
The kitchen/dining room is a light and generously proportioned room with bi-fold doors which open out onto the terrace.
The kitchen also benefits from a large island unit as well as a built-in fridge freezer and wine fridge.
The sitting room has a wood-burning stove and French doors that open out onto the terrace and garden.
The property also benefits from underfloor heating in the downstairs rooms.
All four bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor of the property and are accessed by a hardwood staircase.
The principal bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room and dressing room.
Another bedroom in the home also has its own en-suite shower room.
Outside the property, there is a double garage that could be converted into more living space.
The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a smooth sandstone terrace that runs the length of the rear of the property.
Property agent Peter Ogilvie from Savills said: "This is a truly, exceptional edge of village house with a delightful garden, garage and parking for several vehicles.
"The neighbourhood is delightfully quiet and set close to the beautiful surrounding countryside."
