See inside 'exceptional' £1.25m home that overlooks River Orwell
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this striking four bedroom home near Ipswich with stunning views of the River Orwell.
Situated in the small village of Woolverstone, the Grade II-listed riverside home is a fine example of a Georgian house in the gothic revival style.
The home, which was described in Nicholas Pevsner's The Buildings of England series as a Gothick Cottage of 1973, gets its name - The Cat House - after a former owner, who was sympathetic to smugglers and would place a stuffed cat in the window to warn against patrolling coast guards.
The property boasts period features throughout including an embattled north gable and gothic arch windows.
The large bespoke kitchen in the home which was hand built by Orwells Furniture, has a three-oven AGA and granite work surfaces with an island to provide a great space for the preparation of meals.
The kitchen leads through to the conservatory, which benefits from French windows leading out onto the garden.
Double doors lead from the elegantly-proportioned dining room onto the triple aspect sitting room, with an inglenook fireplace with an inset multi-fuel burning stove.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 2 The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich
- 3 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 4 WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built
- 5 Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection
- 6 'It's so sad' - Closing down sign appears at Blue Inc
- 7 Robber who wielded meat cleaver in Co-op has sentencing adjourned
- 8 Bramford pub housing plan decision overturned at appeal
- 9 Man arrested after teenager seriously hurt in machete attack in Ipswich
- 10 Cost of living crisis: Single mums face homelessness over 'sky high' rents
The study room of the home, which is being marketed by the estate agents Savills, also benefits from a gar fire and integrated hidden projector and screen.
All four bedrooms and a family bathroom are located on the first floor of the property.
The principal bedroom is especially charming with its own dressing room and en-suite shower room.
There is an attractive and spacious double garage, with lighting and electric; above which is a studio.
Savills, which is marketing the home, described The Cat House as an "exceptional river front property".
Property agent Alexander McNab said: "The Cat House is an incredibly special house in an amazing setting overlooking the River Orwell."