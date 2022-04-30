See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property

See inside this three-bedroom Ipswich property which comes with a £600,000 price tag - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this charming Ipswich property which has a £600,000 asking price.

The three-bedroom home which is located in Cowper Street, close to Ipswich Hospital, also has one bathroom and three reception rooms.

Throughout the home you will be able to see many of the period features that have been retained, including high ceilings, original chimney pieces, pictures, dado rails and tall skirting boards.

The original front door leads through to the central reception hall, where you can access the property's cellar.

To the right of the reception hall is a double aspect drawing room with bay windows which overlook the garden.

The double aspect breakfast room has a gas-fired AGA and wooden panelling.

It leads through to the kitchen, with beech woodwork surfaces, butler sink and space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer and washing machine.

All three double bedrooms and family bathroom are located on the first floor of the property.

The second bedroom is currently being used as an informal sitting room by the current owners.

There are two entrances to the home, with iron gates, providing easy access to a shingle drive with ample parking.

Property agent at Savills Alexander McNab said: "This house is absolutely enchanting with high ceilings and lots of period features - and a a cellar.

"I especially love the gardens, which are beautiful and surprisingly spacious."

