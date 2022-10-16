Gallery
See inside 'impressive' £875K home that overlooks Christchurch Park
Take a look around this late-Victorian six-bedroom house that has superb views over Christchurch Park on the market for £875,000.
The Westerfield Road home is believed to date back to around the 1880s and still retains some of its period features, including sash windows, high skirting boards and picture rails.
The home, which is laid out across four floors, also has its very own cinema room.
A generous reception hall leads to the drawing room, sitting room, dining room and kitchen/breakfast room.
The bespoke kitchen benefits from a central island, wine fridge and oak work surfaces.
There is also bi-folding doors leading from the kitchen out to the terrace and garden.
Both the dining room and drawing room benefit from a gas fire.
Off the reception hall is a set of stairs which lead to the lower ground floor which has been converted into an incredible cinema room.
On the first floor there are three of the six bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The principal bedroom benefits from its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The remaining three bedrooms are found on the second floor of the property.
Outside the property is a stunning terrace area with a pizza oven and integral barbeque.
Property agent Alexander McNab from Savills who are marketing the property said: "10 Westerfield Road is an impressive family home in a popular area of Ipswich, overlooking the park.
"The house and gardens are excellent and I especially love the incredible kitchen, with a fabulous, oak framed and glazed extension."