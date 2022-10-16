News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside 'impressive' £875K home that overlooks Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM October 16, 2022
See inside this stunning Ipswich home on the market for £875,000 

See inside this stunning Ipswich home on the market for £875,000 - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this late-Victorian six-bedroom house that has superb views over Christchurch Park on the market for £875,000.

The Westerfield Road home is believed to date back to around the 1880s and still retains some of its period features, including sash windows, high skirting boards and picture rails.

The Westerfield Road home

The Westerfield Road home - Credit: Savills

The cinema room inside the Ipswich home

The cinema room inside the Ipswich home - Credit: Savills

The home, which is laid out across four floors, also has its very own cinema room. 

A generous reception hall leads to the drawing room, sitting room, dining room and kitchen/breakfast room. 

The bespoke kitchen benefits from a central island, wine fridge and oak work surfaces. 

Bi-folding doors lead out to the terrace area

Bi-folding doors lead out to the terrace area - Credit: Savills

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

There is also bi-folding doors leading from the kitchen out to the terrace and garden. 

Both the dining room and drawing room benefit from a gas fire. 

Off the reception hall is a set of stairs which lead to the lower ground floor which has been converted into an incredible cinema room. 

One of the three reception rooms inside the Ipswich home

One of the three reception rooms inside the Ipswich home - Credit: Savills

One of the six bedrooms inside the Ipswich home

One of the six bedrooms inside the Ipswich home - Credit: Savills

The terrace area outside the home

The terrace area outside the home - Credit: Savills

On the first floor there are three of the six bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

The principal bedroom benefits from its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom. 

The remaining three bedrooms are found on the second floor of the property.

Outside the property is a stunning terrace area with a pizza oven and integral barbeque. 

The garden

The garden - Credit: Savills

The terrace area benefits from a pizza oven and barbeque

The terrace area benefits from a pizza oven and barbeque - Credit: Savills

Property agent Alexander McNab from Savills who are marketing the property said: "10 Westerfield Road is an impressive family home in a popular area of Ipswich, overlooking the park.

"The house and gardens are excellent and I especially love the incredible kitchen, with a fabulous, oak framed and glazed extension."

