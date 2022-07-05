'Fantastic opportunity' as Ipswich's Thomas Wolsey pub listed for sale

One of Ipswich's most popular pubs has gone on the market - Credit: Fleurets

One of Ipswich's oldest and most popular pubs has gone on the market.

The Thomas Wolsey has been in the ownership of father and son Dougie and Ben I‘Anson since 2011.

But it is being listed for sale as Dougie prepares to retire and Ben is set to explore other ventures.

The Grade II-listed property, which is located in St Peter's Street, is an all bar trading business that has an excellent reputation for its real ales, regularly hosting up to four ales mainly from local or East Anglian breweries.

The Thomas Wolsey is in St Peters Street - Credit: Fleurets

There is also a trade kitchen, and food is an option for a new owner to introduce.

Pub broker Simon Jackaman, who is handling the sale, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity which has come to the market, it is an established business within a popular trading location.

"The current owners have chosen to open from late afternoons six days a week but genuine scope exists to establish longer hours, particularly as the pub is within the heart of the main trading area, and close to major employers, football ground and Waterfront.

"It would ideally suit a hands on owner/proprietor or pub company looking for a well-known business with scope to grow further."

Fleurets is marketing The Thomas Wolsey with a guide price of £585,000 plus stock at valuation.