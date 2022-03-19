See inside Ipswich penthouse with stunning waterfront views on Airbnb

The home on Ipswich Waterfront is listed on property rental website Airbnb - Credit: Angela Westgarth/Niche Serviced Apartments

This Ipswich Waterfront penthouse with stunning views of the marina is one of the highest-rated properties to rent in the town on Airbnb.

Described as a "luxury penthouse apartment" on the rental website, the flat features a wrap-around balcony which allow guests to gaze out over the water.

One of the bedrooms inside the Ipswich Airbnb - Credit: Angela Westgarth/Niche Serviced Apartments

It features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is able to accommodate up to six visitors.

The flat can host up to six guests across two bedrooms - Credit: Angela Westgarth/Niche Serviced Apartments

The Airbnb host recommends dining out on the balcony in good weather, adding: "In the daytime it's special, but at night it comes alive."

The dining room leads to a balcony - Credit: Angela Westgarth/Niche Serviced Apartments

The penthouse has an average rating of 4.8 stars from 10 reviews on Airbnb.

The home has stunning views of the marina and the boats docked in Ipswich - Credit: Angela Westgarth/Niche Serviced Apartments

