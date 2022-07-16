Gallery
See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich
This three-bedroom home that requires "modernisation throughout" in a village north of Ipswich has been listed for sale.
The property, in High Road in Witnesham, a short drive from Suffolk's county town, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson.
Highfield, as the home is known, is believed to originally date from the mid 19th century and is of traditional brick construction under a pitched slate roof.
The detached home, which has a lengthy garden, has a guide price of £350,000.
Clarke & Simpson said in its listing: "The property has been in the family’s ownership for nearly 60 years.
"Over the years some improvement works have been commissioned, but the property now warrants modernisation throughout, and possibly extending to the rear, subject to the necessary consents."
High Road, Witnesham
Guide price: £350,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
