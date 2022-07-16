News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM July 16, 2022
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

This three-bedroom home that requires "modernisation throughout" in a village north of Ipswich has been listed for sale.

The property, in High Road in Witnesham, a short drive from Suffolk's county town, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson.

It has a guide price of £350,000

It has a guide price of £350,000

Highfield, as the home is known, is believed to originally date from the mid 19th century and is of traditional brick construction under a pitched slate roof.

The home requires a renovation, the estate agent has said

The home requires a renovation, the estate agent has said

The detached home, which has a lengthy garden, has a guide price of £350,000.

The mid Suffolk home is a short drive from Ipswich

The mid Suffolk home is a short drive from Ipswich

Clarke & Simpson said in its listing: "The property has been in the family’s ownership for nearly 60 years.

The mid Suffolk property has an extensive garden

The mid Suffolk property has an extensive garden

"Over the years some improvement works have been commissioned, but the property now warrants modernisation throughout, and possibly extending to the rear, subject to the necessary consents."

PROPERTY FACTS

High Road, Witnesham
Guide price: £350,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

person