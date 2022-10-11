News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside 'stunning' five-bedroom home in Martlesham for sale for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:21 PM October 11, 2022
The home is for sale in Martlesham, near Ipswich

The home is for sale in Martlesham, near Ipswich - Credit: Fenn Wright

This five-bedroom home in a quiet road in Martlesham has hit the market with a price tag of £1.25million.

Willow Brook House, as the property is known, has been described as a "stunning" property by estate agent Fenn Wright.

Inside the property, which is for sale with Fenn Wright

Inside the property, which is for sale with Fenn Wright - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home is a short distance from Martlesham Creek off the River Deben and has links to Ipswich and Woodbridge via the nearby A12.

The home has a price tag of £1.25m

The home has a price tag of £1.25m - Credit: Fenn Wright

Three of the five bedrooms have an en-suite and there is potential for annexe accommodation incorporating the garage.

Willow Brook House is a short drive from the A12 at Martlesham

Willow Brook House is a short drive from the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: Fenn Wright

Willow Brook House comes with a sizeable garden, with the entirety of the plot measuring about half an acre.

The home has close transport links to Woodbridge and Ipswich

The home has close transport links to Woodbridge and Ipswich - Credit: Fenn Wright

PROPERTY FACTS 
Bealings Road, Martlesham
Guide price: £1.25million 
Fenn Wright, 01473 358400
www.fennwright.co.uk

