See inside 'stunning' five-bedroom home in Martlesham for sale for £1.25m

The home is for sale in Martlesham, near Ipswich - Credit: Fenn Wright

This five-bedroom home in a quiet road in Martlesham has hit the market with a price tag of £1.25million.

Willow Brook House, as the property is known, has been described as a "stunning" property by estate agent Fenn Wright.

Inside the property, which is for sale with Fenn Wright - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home is a short distance from Martlesham Creek off the River Deben and has links to Ipswich and Woodbridge via the nearby A12.

The home has a price tag of £1.25m - Credit: Fenn Wright

Three of the five bedrooms have an en-suite and there is potential for annexe accommodation incorporating the garage.

Willow Brook House is a short drive from the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: Fenn Wright

Willow Brook House comes with a sizeable garden, with the entirety of the plot measuring about half an acre.

The home has close transport links to Woodbridge and Ipswich - Credit: Fenn Wright

PROPERTY FACTS

Bealings Road, Martlesham

Guide price: £1.25million

Fenn Wright, 01473 358400

www.fennwright.co.uk

