See inside 'stunning' five-bedroom home in Martlesham for sale for £1.25m
- Credit: Fenn Wright
This five-bedroom home in a quiet road in Martlesham has hit the market with a price tag of £1.25million.
Willow Brook House, as the property is known, has been described as a "stunning" property by estate agent Fenn Wright.
The home is a short distance from Martlesham Creek off the River Deben and has links to Ipswich and Woodbridge via the nearby A12.
Three of the five bedrooms have an en-suite and there is potential for annexe accommodation incorporating the garage.
Willow Brook House comes with a sizeable garden, with the entirety of the plot measuring about half an acre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bealings Road, Martlesham
Guide price: £1.25million
Fenn Wright, 01473 358400
www.fennwright.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.