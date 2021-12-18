News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:36 AM December 18, 2021
Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

A striking modern family home located on a private road in Martlesham has gone up for sale for the best part of £1million.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, has been put on the market for £925,000.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

The property has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two floors and, according to the estate agents, offers "open plan living accommodation and enviable outdoor living facilities ideal for 'alfresco' dining and entertaining".

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

It has smart home technology allowing the owner to remotely control everything from security cameras and alarms to the washing machine from anywhere in the world.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

The estate agent also praises the property's eco-credentials. It has triple glazed windows, underfloor heating and a heat recuperation system to recirculate warm air that might otherwise escape the building.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

Outside there is a motorised gate which opens on to the drive. At the rear of the property there is a veranda patio area which incorporates a barbecue/fireplace.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000.

- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

The property is on the market with Fine & Country for £925,000.

