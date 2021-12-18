Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, Martlesham, has been put on the market for £925,000. - Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT

A striking modern family home located on a private road in Martlesham has gone up for sale for the best part of £1million.

Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, has been put on the market for £925,000.

The property has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two floors and, according to the estate agents, offers "open plan living accommodation and enviable outdoor living facilities ideal for 'alfresco' dining and entertaining".

It has smart home technology allowing the owner to remotely control everything from security cameras and alarms to the washing machine from anywhere in the world.

The estate agent also praises the property's eco-credentials. It has triple glazed windows, underfloor heating and a heat recuperation system to recirculate warm air that might otherwise escape the building.

Outside there is a motorised gate which opens on to the drive. At the rear of the property there is a veranda patio area which incorporates a barbecue/fireplace.

The property is on the market with Fine & Country for £925,000.

