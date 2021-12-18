Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
- Credit: FINE & COUNTRY/DAVID MORTIMER/LUKE BASKETT
A striking modern family home located on a private road in Martlesham has gone up for sale for the best part of £1million.
Pine View, in Shaw Valley Road, has been put on the market for £925,000.
The property has six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two floors and, according to the estate agents, offers "open plan living accommodation and enviable outdoor living facilities ideal for 'alfresco' dining and entertaining".
It has smart home technology allowing the owner to remotely control everything from security cameras and alarms to the washing machine from anywhere in the world.
The estate agent also praises the property's eco-credentials. It has triple glazed windows, underfloor heating and a heat recuperation system to recirculate warm air that might otherwise escape the building.
Outside there is a motorised gate which opens on to the drive. At the rear of the property there is a veranda patio area which incorporates a barbecue/fireplace.
The property is on the market with Fine & Country for £925,000.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.
Most Read
- 1 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
- 2 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 3 Former Brewery Tap to become community restaurant during brewery redevelopment
- 4 Suspended jail term for teaching assistant who had indecent images of children
- 5 Hunt for wanted man who 'could be anywhere in UK' following stabbing
- 6 Funding will help bring new restaurant to the Cornhill in Ipswich
- 7 Under-8 footballers in Ipswich impress Norwich City scouts
- 8 Man who claimed he was victim of mistaken identity has robbery case dropped
- 9 Building work starts ahead of Ipswich school's 150 place expansion
- 10 Hundreds of hospital staff off with Covid-19 or self-isolating