See inside: 'Beautiful' £1.5m home is most expensive in Ipswich area

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:15 PM September 25, 2022
Look inside the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich

Look inside the most expensive property on the market in the Ipswich area - Credit: Savills

This five-bedroom, three-storey home is currently the most expensive property on the market in the Ipswich area - with a £1.5million price tag. 

The home which is just on the outskirts of the town at Nacton, also has a self-contained studio with separate access. 

On the ground floor of the Georgian-style home is the central reception hall. 

The property is on the market for £1.5million

The property is on the market for £1.5million - Credit: Savills

An aerial view of the property which is close to the River Orwell

An aerial view of the property which is close to the River Orwell - Credit: Savills

One of the two conservatories in the property

One of the two conservatories in the property - Credit: Savills

There is also a good-sized drawing and dining room on the ground floor of the property. 

The kitchen/breakfast room can also be accessed from the main reception hall. 

Beyond the kitchen lies one of the conservatories with French doors opening onto a secluded part-walled courtyard garden with a wide terrace.

A second conservatory leads off the drawing room and enjoys fine views across the gardens, beyond the lime trees towards the river.

The well proportioned dining room in the property

The well proportioned dining room in the property - Credit: Savills

One of the three reception rooms

One of the three reception rooms - Credit: Savills

The property also has a self-contained annexe 

The property also has a self-contained annexe - Credit: Savills

On the first floor of the home, there are four of the five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom benefits from its own en-suite bathroom. 

A further bedroom and bathroom can be found on the second floor with steps up to a balcony, which offers striking views. 

The self-contained studio, which can be accessed separately, has a kitchenette, wood-burning stove and separate bathroom providing flexibility of use.

The master bedroom benefits from its own en-suite bathroom

The master bedroom benefits from its own en-suite bathroom - Credit: Savills

One of the five bedrooms in the home

One of the five bedrooms in the home - Credit: Savills

The Georgian style property is the most expensive on the market in Ipswich

The Georgian style property is the most expensive on the market in the Ipswich area - Credit: Savills

Peter Ogilvie, property agent at Savills who is marketing the property, said: "Linden House is a fabulous Georgian style property, set in beautiful grounds of the magnificent Broke Hall Estate.

"I love the setting with the stunning river views."


