Revealed: The most in-demand places to live in Suffolk in March

Purplebricks has revealed the most popular postcodes in Suffolk last month - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The most popular places to buy a home in Suffolk in March have been revealed.

Estate agents Purplebricks calculated the list from the number of viewings it had seen in each postcode on its website in the last month.

Ranked the most popular place for house hunters in March was IP14, which has also been ranked as one of the most desirable places to live in the county across the whole year.

IP14, which covers a number of attractive villages, including Buxhall to the south, the larger village of Rattlesden to the west and Great Finborough to the east.

There is also a wide variety of both private educational facilities nearby including Great Finborough School, Old Buckenham Hall Prep School, Culford School, Orwell Park and Ipswich High School.

IP3, which covers the Greenwich, Gainsborough and Priory Heath areas of Ipswich and has a population of about 34,500, was ranked as the second most desirable place to live in Suffolk last month.

The area that was ranked as the third most popular area to live in Suffolk was IP4, which covers north east Ipswich.

Christchurch Park, which falls under the highly sought after area in IP4 - Credit: Archant

The postcode, which includes areas such as Chirstchurch Park, Rushmere Golf Club, and Ipswich Hospital, is a highly sought after area.

IP5, which is close to the west of Ipswich, was also one of the most in-demand places to live in Suffolk in March.

The area is in the catchment zone to Kesgrave High School, home to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall and is a short drive away from the A12.

The fifth most in-demand area to live in Suffolk in March was IP8, Copdock and Belstead.

To the west of Ipswich IP8 covers a number of sought after villages including Copdock, Little Blakenham and Somersham.