Former Ipswich café set to be sold at auction as a home

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:25 PM April 29, 2022
A former café in Ipswich's Nacton Road is up for auction

A former café in Ipswich's Nacton Road is up for auction

A former café in south-east Ipswich is set to go under the hammer at auction as a home.

The building formerly occupied by Salt & Pepper, in Nacton Road, is listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £150,000 to £170,000.

The shop space is located downstairs 

The shop space is located downstairs

It consists of a one-bedroom flat located above a shop which has a retail area, kitchen, toilet and staff room. 

The flat is currently let on a tenancy at will and is generating a rental income of £600 a month.

The staff storage room, located to the rear of the shop has a large bay window

The staff/storage room, located to the rear of the shop has a large bay window

Prior to being run as a café, the storefront part of the building was occupied by Granspen American Shop. 

One enters the upstairs flat through this door on the side of the building

One enters the upstairs flat through this door on the side of the building

One accesses the flat via a separate entrance located on the side of the building, which opens onto a flight of stairs. These lead into a hallway, which opens onto a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen.

The kitchen is outfitted in a modern style

The kitchen is outfitted in a modern style

These rooms are furnished in a modern style, with the kitchen coming equipped with an oven, sink and preinstalled eye and table level storage units.

It is set to be auctioned on Wednesday, May 4 with Auction House East Anglia.

