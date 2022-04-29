Former Ipswich café set to be sold at auction as a home
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A former café in south-east Ipswich is set to go under the hammer at auction as a home.
The building formerly occupied by Salt & Pepper, in Nacton Road, is listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £150,000 to £170,000.
It consists of a one-bedroom flat located above a shop which has a retail area, kitchen, toilet and staff room.
The flat is currently let on a tenancy at will and is generating a rental income of £600 a month.
Prior to being run as a café, the storefront part of the building was occupied by Granspen American Shop.
One accesses the flat via a separate entrance located on the side of the building, which opens onto a flight of stairs. These lead into a hallway, which opens onto a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen.
These rooms are furnished in a modern style, with the kitchen coming equipped with an oven, sink and preinstalled eye and table level storage units.
It is set to be auctioned on Wednesday, May 4 with Auction House East Anglia.