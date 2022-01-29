'Gothic' Victorian home near Ipswich with 35-foot orangery up for sale

A six-bedroom Victorian-era home in a village just outside Ipswich has hit the market with an asking price of £1.45million.

Playford Mount, designed by Suffolk architect E C Hakewill and built in the 1860s, can be found in Bealings Road in Great Bealings.

Inside the home which is up for sale for £1.45m - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The home is set in about seven acres of land, including mixed woodland, secluded gardens and stables.

The living room of the six-bedroom home - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Playford Mount is being marketed by the Ipswich branch of Jackson-Stops.

The home is in Great Bealings, near Woodbridge and Ipswich - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The estate agent said of the home: "Benefitting from updating by the present vendors, which includes a modern oil-fired central heating system, the property displays distinctive gothic architecture with an ecclesiastical theme throughout."

One of the bedrooms at Playford Mount - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Also included is the 35-foot orangery to the rear of the house, which was rebuilt by craftsmen using peach and apricot trees in the 2000s.

The orangery to the rear of the property in Great Bealings - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

