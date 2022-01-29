'Gothic' Victorian home near Ipswich with 35-foot orangery up for sale
- Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images
A six-bedroom Victorian-era home in a village just outside Ipswich has hit the market with an asking price of £1.45million.
Playford Mount, designed by Suffolk architect E C Hakewill and built in the 1860s, can be found in Bealings Road in Great Bealings.
The home is set in about seven acres of land, including mixed woodland, secluded gardens and stables.
Playford Mount is being marketed by the Ipswich branch of Jackson-Stops.
The estate agent said of the home: "Benefitting from updating by the present vendors, which includes a modern oil-fired central heating system, the property displays distinctive gothic architecture with an ecclesiastical theme throughout."
Also included is the 35-foot orangery to the rear of the house, which was rebuilt by craftsmen using peach and apricot trees in the 2000s.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.