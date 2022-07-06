News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP4?

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:00 AM July 6, 2022
The IP4 postcode covers the eastern part of Ipswich, but what makes it so popular?

On the eastern side of Ipswich lies IP4, one of the most popular postcodes in the Suffolk town.

But what is it about the area that makes it so sought-after?

From places to eat to outdoor spaces, here is what life is like in IP4.

Overview

IP4 covers the eastern part of the Suffolk town, including parts of the town centre, Ipswich Hospital, Christchurch Park and Rushmere Golf Club. 

Spend a day out in Christchurch Park

The IP4 postcode district covers about 4.4 square miles and has a population of about 37,000 people. 

Housing

There is a variety of properties within the IP4 district including, flats, terraced, semi-detached and detached housing. It is home to some of the most desirable places to live in Ipswich

Properties in the IP4 district vary in price, with some reaching around the million pound mark

A variety of properties are on the market in IP4

According to Rightmove, over the past year the average property price in IP4 is £279,867 – with the majority of properties being sold being semi-detached. 

House prices in the area were similar to the previous year and 15% up on the 2019 peak of £244,107. 

Schools

There are 19 school within the IP4 address, including Copleston High School. 

A-Level results day at Copleston High School in Ipswich.

Eight of these schools have recently received a 'good' report from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

IP4 is also home to the University of Suffolk and Suffolk New College. 

Where is there to eat and drink?

IP4 has many great places for people to stop off at to enjoy some food and drinks. 

With some of the postcode extending to parts of the high street people will be able to take advantage of a number of eateries in the town centre. 

There is also a number of restaurants along the Ipswich Waterfront including Isaacs, Wiff Waff, and Pizza Express. 

Bistro on the Quay, which is also on the Waterfront, was recently named among the best in the UK after it was included on the shortlist for the Café/Bistro of the Year category at the Food Awards England. 

There is also a number of popular pubs within the IP4 postcode including The Woolpack, The Fat Cat and The Duke of York. 

Where is there to shop?

There is a number of shops within the IP4 postcode district. 

Shops like Bazar and Miss Quirky Kicks are within IP4 as well as food stores including the Co-op and The Village Store.

People are also take advantage of the facilities in the neighbouring postcode district IP1, which benefits from most of the high street and the Buttermarket

Things to do

There is plenty of things to do in IP4 whether that be spending the day at Christchurch Park or taking a stroll along the Waterfront. 

Any golf fans will also be able to treat themselves to a 18 holes at Rushmere Golf Club.

You can also watch some live motor racing at Foxhall Stadium, which is home to  Ipswich Witches speedway team.

Ipswich Waterfront
Christchurch Park
University of Suffolk
