Look inside the most expensive house on the market in the Ipswich area

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:27 AM August 7, 2021   
The kitchen and breakfast room at Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich

The kitchen and breakfast room at Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Peter Lambert

This gorgeous £1.5million period property comes complete with its own hard tennis court and cinema room.

Rushmere Lodge, being marketed by Savills, has seven bedrooms and is set in more than five acres of grounds, in the village of Rushmere St Andrew on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Period property Rushmere Lodge has a guide price of £1.5million

Period property Rushmere Lodge has a guide price of £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert

The grounds include a hard tennis court and triple garage, as well as a paddock.

One of the interiors of Rushmere Lodge, Ipswich, which is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.5million

One of the stunning interiors of Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert

The spacious and light-filled house has 6,850 sq ft of accommodation, including its own sitting/cinema room.

One of the spacious interiors of Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich

One of the spacious interiors of Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Peter Lambert

A porch set on Doric columns leads to the reception hall, study, while other downstairs rooms include a  large dining room and fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a utility, cloakroom, cellar and boiler room.

Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market for £1.5million, has its own cinema room

Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market for £1.5million, has its own cinema room - Credit: Peter Lambert

Upstairs, the landing has a central cupola with adjustable lighting. As well as the seven bedrooms, there are also two bathrooms and two shower rooms.

The grounds of Rushmere Lodge, being marketed by Savills, include a tennis court

The grounds of Rushmere Lodge, being marketed by Savills, include a tennis court - Credit: Peter Lambert

Property agent Tom Orford, from the residential sales team at Savills in Ipswich, said: “Rushmere Lodge is a stunning period house, discreetly set back from the street with delightful gardens and grounds.

"You would never know that it existed from its hidden position. The extensive accommodation is set over two floors and I love the light-filled rooms and high ceilings the property has to offer.

One of the spacious interiors at Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich, being marketed by Savills

One of the spacious interiors at Rushmere Lodge, on the outskirts of Ipswich, being marketed by Savills - Credit: Peter Lambert

"The stunning drawing room is particularly impressive, while the sitting room/cinema room and fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room are also of note.”

For more details, contact Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800. 

Rushmere Lodge, on the market with Savills, has a hidden position on the outskirts of Ipswich

Rushmere Lodge, on the market with Savills, has a hidden position on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Peter Lambert

Rushmere Lodge has more than five acres of grounds

Rushmere Lodge has more than five acres of grounds - Credit: Peter Lambert

An interior view of Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market with Savills for £1.5million 

An interior view of Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market with Savills for £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert


