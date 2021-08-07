Look inside the most expensive house on the market in the Ipswich area
- Credit: Peter Lambert
This gorgeous £1.5million period property comes complete with its own hard tennis court and cinema room.
Rushmere Lodge, being marketed by Savills, has seven bedrooms and is set in more than five acres of grounds, in the village of Rushmere St Andrew on the outskirts of Ipswich.
The grounds include a hard tennis court and triple garage, as well as a paddock.
The spacious and light-filled house has 6,850 sq ft of accommodation, including its own sitting/cinema room.
A porch set on Doric columns leads to the reception hall, study, while other downstairs rooms include a large dining room and fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a utility, cloakroom, cellar and boiler room.
Upstairs, the landing has a central cupola with adjustable lighting. As well as the seven bedrooms, there are also two bathrooms and two shower rooms.
Property agent Tom Orford, from the residential sales team at Savills in Ipswich, said: “Rushmere Lodge is a stunning period house, discreetly set back from the street with delightful gardens and grounds.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 2 Ipswich drink-driver caught at more than four times limit is jailed
- 3 See inside massive drugs factory uncovered by police at scrapyard
- 4 Ipswich paddling pool 'might have to close for 24 hours for cleaning'
- 5 Memorial festival for 'the most loving, charming, giving person' Richard Day
- 6 Men jailed over massive cocaine factory at scrapyard
- 7 'Kick in the teeth' as vandals tear down Ipswich street decorations
- 8 Man believed to be hiding drugs allegedly beaten and tortured by mistake
- 9 Ipswich Town give Suffolk superstar Sheeran squad number for new season
- 10 Coronavirus 'growth rate' in East Anglia is highest in the country
"You would never know that it existed from its hidden position. The extensive accommodation is set over two floors and I love the light-filled rooms and high ceilings the property has to offer.
"The stunning drawing room is particularly impressive, while the sitting room/cinema room and fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room are also of note.”
For more details, contact Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800.