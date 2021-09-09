See inside 'superbly restored' 14th century home up for £1.75m
- Credit: Peter Lambert
Take a look inside this 14th century five-bedroom property for sale near Ipswich.
Situated on 4.2 acres of land this Coddenham home is on the market for £1.75m.
The home, which has with four reception rooms, has undergone a recent refurbishment but its period features have been kept.
There are exposed beams, open fireplaces and high ceilings in this property which have been blended with the newer modern aspects of the house.
The property comes with views of the local fields and gardens.
To the west of the property lies a range of outbuildings, some of which have been converted to form an orangery, a studio and games room and a shower room.
Property agent Peter Ogilvie, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Choppins Hall is one of the finest period houses I have seen in my career.
Most Read
- 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
- 2 200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says
- 3 Police crack down on Ipswich council house after reports of gang activity
- 4 Swimmer like 'a rag doll in a washing machine' rescued at Felixstowe
- 5 Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich
- 6 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
- 7 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
- 8 Bid to 'reduce number of rats' at Ipswich parks
- 9 Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns
- 10 New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre
"The property has recently been completely and sympathetically refurbished with great expertise and understanding.
"It blends wonderful historical features such as high ceilings, open fireplaces and beautifully exposed beams with comfortable, stylish modernised living tremendously well.”