See inside 'superbly restored' 14th century home up for £1.75m

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:02 PM September 9, 2021   
Take a look inside this Grad I listed property in Coddenham near Ipswich 

Take a look inside this Grad I listed property in Coddenham near Ipswich - Credit: Peter Lambert

Take a look inside this 14th century five-bedroom property for sale near Ipswich.

Situated on 4.2 acres of land this Coddenham home is on the market for £1.75m.

One of the five bedrooms at the property

One of the five bedrooms at the property - Credit: Peter Lambert

The home, which has with four reception rooms, has undergone a recent refurbishment but its period features have been kept.

The stunning dining room in this five bedroom property 

The stunning dining room in this five bedroom property - Credit: Peter Lambert

There are exposed beams, open fireplaces and high ceilings in this property which have been blended with the newer modern aspects of the house. 

The property comes with views of the local fields and gardens. 

The property also comes with four bathrooms

The property also comes with four bathrooms - Credit: Peter Lambert

To the west of the property lies a range of outbuildings, some of which have been converted to form an orangery, a studio and games room and a shower room.

One of the converted outbuildings at the property 

One of the converted outbuildings at the property - Credit: Peter Lambert

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Choppins Hall is one of the finest period houses I have seen in my career.

"The property has recently been completely and sympathetically refurbished with great expertise and understanding.

The property also comes with an orangery and orchard 

The property also comes with an orangery and orchard - Credit: Peter Lambert

"It blends wonderful historical features such as high ceilings, open fireplaces and beautifully exposed beams with comfortable, stylish modernised living tremendously well.”

This property is perfect for someone looking for their own getaway in the countryside

This property is perfect for someone looking for their own getaway in the countryside - Credit: Peter Lambert


Ipswich News

