News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

See inside Victorian home in Ipswich with £90k to £110k guide price

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:00 PM October 8, 2022
31 Ashley Street is going up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000

31 Ashley Street is going up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Take a look inside this Ipswich home with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.

31 Ashley Street is an end of terrace property just a short walk away from Ipswich waterfront in the Old Stoke area of the Suffolk town.

It is two bedroom home with a freehold tenure, with an established tenant in situ.

The property offers gas central heating, double glazing and is presented in good decorative order.

The living area of the Ipswich home

The living area of the Ipswich home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It is currently let on a periodic tenancy at a current rent of £625 per calendar month.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Upstairs is two bedrooms and the bathroom.

The upstairs bathroom

The upstairs bathroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall
  2. 2 WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig
  3. 3 'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur
  1. 4 9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards
  2. 5 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
  3. 6 Ipswich house share could become three flats
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe unfolded
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 'Exciting' new homeware store opens in town centre
  7. 10 Charity's appeal for volunteers to help prevent deaths on the Orwell Bridge

With the gross annual yield being equal to over 8pc of the guide price, Auction House experts believe this to be an "excellent investment opportunity".

The garden at the home

The garden at the home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

31 Ashley Street is up for auction on Wednesday, October 26 at Auction House East Anglia.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Brothers bar has opened in Ipswich by owners Vasile and Marius Dinca PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Brothers bring taste of the sea to new Ipswich restaurant

Abygail Fossett

person
A warrant was conducted in Foxhall Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Maurice Brame died after a crash on the A14 at Copdock

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Shots from the video: Paul found a hidden knife

Video

'We need to get on top of this': Campaigner finds knives near school

Aleksandra Cupriak

person