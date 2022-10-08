See inside Victorian home in Ipswich with £90k to £110k guide price
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
Take a look inside this Ipswich home with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.
31 Ashley Street is an end of terrace property just a short walk away from Ipswich waterfront in the Old Stoke area of the Suffolk town.
It is two bedroom home with a freehold tenure, with an established tenant in situ.
The property offers gas central heating, double glazing and is presented in good decorative order.
It is currently let on a periodic tenancy at a current rent of £625 per calendar month.
On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen.
Upstairs is two bedrooms and the bathroom.
With the gross annual yield being equal to over 8pc of the guide price, Auction House experts believe this to be an "excellent investment opportunity".
31 Ashley Street is up for auction on Wednesday, October 26 at Auction House East Anglia.