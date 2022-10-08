See inside Victorian home in Ipswich with £90k to £110k guide price

31 Ashley Street is going up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Take a look inside this Ipswich home with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000.

31 Ashley Street is an end of terrace property just a short walk away from Ipswich waterfront in the Old Stoke area of the Suffolk town.

It is two bedroom home with a freehold tenure, with an established tenant in situ.

The property offers gas central heating, double glazing and is presented in good decorative order.

The living area of the Ipswich home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It is currently let on a periodic tenancy at a current rent of £625 per calendar month.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Upstairs is two bedrooms and the bathroom.

The upstairs bathroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With the gross annual yield being equal to over 8pc of the guide price, Auction House experts believe this to be an "excellent investment opportunity".

The garden at the home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

31 Ashley Street is up for auction on Wednesday, October 26 at Auction House East Anglia.