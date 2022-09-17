See inside 'fantastic' £985K home close to Ipswich beauty spot

Gallery

See inside this stunning Ipswich home close to Chantry Park - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this stunning £985,000 Ipswich home close to Chantry Park.

Bluewater House, which is located just off Hadleigh Road, is a spacious contemporary six-bedroom home.

On the ground floor is the kitchen/breakfast room, triple aspect and partially vaulted space with a living and dining area.

The six-bedroom home is located just off Hadleigh Road - Credit: Savills

The bespoke kitchen - Credit: Savills

Within the bespoke kitchen is granite work surfaces, an impressive island and French windows which lead to the terrace and garden.

The spacious sitting room benefits from a wood burning stove, oak floors and another set of French Windows which lead out to the garden.

A study and boot room can also be found on the ground floor.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Savills

The master bedroom benefits from its own balcony - Credit: Savills

On the first floor there are four of the six bedrooms. All four are double bedrooms and three of them have en suites.

The principal bedroom also benefits from a dressing room and balcony.

The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor.

Stairs lead up to the first floor accommodation - Credit: Savills

The outbuilding at the Ipswich property - Credit: Savills

Outside the property are beautiful gardens and an outbuilding which could be used as a studio. It benefits from air conditioning and a toilet.

Property Agent at Savills, who are marketing the property, Alexander McNab said: "Bluewater house is fantastic and sophisticated modern house.

The stunning gardens - Credit: Savills

The decent sized study - Credit: Savills

There is a studio located above the outbuilding - Credit: Savills

"I love the spacious kitchen/breakfast room and gardens."

Property facts:

Eaton Park, Hadleigh Road

£985,000

Marketed by Savills

