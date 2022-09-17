Gallery
See inside 'fantastic' £985K home close to Ipswich beauty spot
Take a look around this stunning £985,000 Ipswich home close to Chantry Park.
Bluewater House, which is located just off Hadleigh Road, is a spacious contemporary six-bedroom home.
On the ground floor is the kitchen/breakfast room, triple aspect and partially vaulted space with a living and dining area.
Within the bespoke kitchen is granite work surfaces, an impressive island and French windows which lead to the terrace and garden.
The spacious sitting room benefits from a wood burning stove, oak floors and another set of French Windows which lead out to the garden.
A study and boot room can also be found on the ground floor.
On the first floor there are four of the six bedrooms. All four are double bedrooms and three of them have en suites.
The principal bedroom also benefits from a dressing room and balcony.
The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor.
Outside the property are beautiful gardens and an outbuilding which could be used as a studio. It benefits from air conditioning and a toilet.
Property Agent at Savills, who are marketing the property, Alexander McNab said: "Bluewater house is fantastic and sophisticated modern house.
"I love the spacious kitchen/breakfast room and gardens."
Property facts:
Eaton Park, Hadleigh Road
£985,000
Marketed by Savills
