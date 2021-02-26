Published: 4:30 PM February 26, 2021

This home in Rushmere St Andrew could be yours for £950,000

Looking for a dream home close to Ipswich? If you have £950,000 to spend, this stunning property could be the answer.

This stunning four-bedroom home in Rushmere St Andrew is on the market for £950,000

Located in Rushmere St Andrew, the spacious family home was built by Rose Builders, and is one of the highest-priced homes currently on the market in the immediate Ipswich area.

One of the spacious interiors of the property in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

It has four bedrooms and open-plan living accommodation including three reception rooms, two en-suites and a good-sized garden - as well as a double garage and off-road parking.

One of the bedrooms in the property in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

The property is approached via a sweeping brick paved driveway, which leads to the double garage. There is gated access leading to the back garden, which has a good size patio area and is mainly laid to lawn, with a small vegetable area. There is a purpose-built workshop, large shed and greenhouse.

There is spacious open-plan accommodation at the property in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

Inside, the house has a large entrance hall with storage cupboards, oak flooring and stairs to the first floor. At the front of the property is the study, which has a sash window and offers plenty of space for two people to work.

The hall and stairs at the home in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

The sitting room, to the rear of the property, is ideal for music fans as it has an integrated Sonus speaker system in the ceiling, while other features include a wood burner and feature fireplace. There are glazed doors leading to the garden.

This home in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

Also to the rear of the property is the bespoke kitchen/dining/family room, with four ovens and many integrated appliances, including a wine cooler. This room also has Sonus integrated ceiling speakers and offers access to the patio area via bi-folding glazed doors. There is also a utility room and cloakroom.

One of the interiors at the home in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms ,with the principal bedroom having a dressing area and an en-suite shower room. The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room, and there is a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms at the property in Rushmere St Andrew, which is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

An interior view of the property in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Peter Ruddy/Fenn Wright

For more details, contact Fenn Wright's Kesgrave office on 01473 358400.




