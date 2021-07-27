News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2021   
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

One Suffolk postcode is among eight areas of the UK where the average house price has risen by more than £100,000 in the past year - Credit: PA

A Suffolk postcode is one of just eight across the UK which has seen property prices rise by more than £100,000 in a year, according to new data.

IP10, the area between the Orwell and Deben rivers stretching from just outside Kesgrave down to near Felixstowe, has seen the average property price grow from £352,495 to £482,809 according to data compiled for The Sunday Times by GetAgent.co.uk.

Blue skies over the River Deben Picture: Steve Coates/iWitness

Blue skies over the River Deben Picture: Steve Coates/iWitness - Credit: Steve Coates/iWitness

A spokeswoman for GetAgent said the company looked at the average asking price for homes in the area on all of the major portals, their own databases, and from partner agents before comparing it with the same data from June last year.

The IP10 postcode includes the villages of Nacton, Kirton and Foxhall, among others.

Picture shows: Nacton Village looking westPicture Mike Page 13.12.06

An aerial photo of Nacton village and some of the surrounding area of the IP10 postcode taken in 2006. - Credit: Mike Page

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Ipswich, said: “The IP10 postcode has always been popular – particularly with families.

"There is a large variety of high quality housing which despite the price rises of the last 12 months still offers a relatively affordable alternative when compared to more well established areas such as Woodbridge, Aldeburgh and Southwold.

RMG Photography - July 2017 Savills - Staff portraits - 2017. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Ipswich - Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

“The recent high levels of demand – and subsequent increase in prices – also further demonstrate just how much lifestyle choices have almost totally dominated buyers’ decision-making in the last year.

"Sandwiched between the rivers Orwell and Deben IP10 is perfect for those wanting access to the countryside – with plenty of walks right on the doorstep and a fine selection of yacht clubs for sailing enthusiasts.

"Yet it also offers great connectivity for those wanting to commute. You can quickly drop down onto the A14 and into Ipswich or through to Manningtree for train services to London. It’s also very popular with medical professionals at Ipswich Hospital.”

Tim Dansie, director of Jackson-Stops estate agents in Ipswich, said: "Everybody loves the peninsula. You've got access to the rivers, access to good schools without having to cross over the Orwell bridge, and you've got access into Ipswich and the train.

Tim Dansie, of Jackson Stops. Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Tim Dansie, of Jackson Stops. Picture: JACKSON STOPS - Credit: Archant

"There are some stunning places there. 

"We had a recent sale in Levington, which is a pretty village with access to the river, and it went sailing over its guide price.

"If you have a property there in the right place there will be lots of competition for it, and [IP10] is a part of the world where a lot of people want to be."

STAR-FEATURESPic Simon Parker 8/7/08Levington Village which has reached the finals of the Vill

Levington is one of the villages in the IP10 postcode - Credit: Simon Parker

Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

