Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
This eight-bedroom, three storey home, not far from the town centre, is currently the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich - with a £1.5 million price tag.
The Broughton Road property, is situated in an elevated position with stunning panoramic views of the town and has been listed for sale by estate agent Jackson-Stops.
The home, which dates back to the Victorian period, is just a few minutes walk away from Christchurch Park.
The current owners have completed an extensive and comprehensive renovation, including a fully fitted kitchen, bathrooms and shower rooms, along with heating and electrical systems.
The kitchen has built in wall and floor units, incorporating a coffee machine, butlers sinks and a six ring gas hob.
There are five bedrooms on the first floor of the property with a further three on the second floor.
The master bedroom in the property has its own en-suite shower room.
The third bedroom in the home has steps down to the bathroom that has a jetted bathtub and double shower.
The fourth bedroom in the home is currently being used as a gym.
The property is the most expensive listed in Ipswich on Rightmove.