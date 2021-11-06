News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:14 PM November 6, 2021
The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market

The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market - Credit: Jackson-Stops

This eight-bedroom, three storey home, not far from the town centre, is currently the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich - with a £1.5 million price tag. 

This property is currently the most expensive home on the market in Ipswich

This property is currently the most expensive home on the market in Ipswich - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The Broughton Road property, is situated in an elevated position with stunning panoramic views of the town and has been listed for sale by estate agent Jackson-Stops. 

The home, which dates back to the Victorian period, is just a few minutes walk away from Christchurch Park.

The property also has four reception rooms

The property also has four reception rooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The current owners have completed an extensive and comprehensive renovation, including a fully fitted kitchen, bathrooms and shower rooms, along with heating and electrical systems. 

The kitchen has built in wall and floor units, incorporating a coffee machine, butlers sinks and a six ring gas hob. 

One of the eight bedrooms in the Ipswich property

One of the eight bedrooms in the Ipswich property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There are five bedrooms on the first floor of the property with a further three on the second floor. 

The master bedroom in the property has its own en-suite shower room.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  2. 2 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
  3. 3 Former Ipswich binman and drug supplier handed suspended sentence
  1. 4 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays
  2. 5 Dog owner wins appeal to stop 'best friend' being put down
  3. 6 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  4. 7 'Our measures are effective' - How Unit 17 is keeping guests safe
  5. 8 Ipswich woman enters not guilty plea for stabbing
  6. 9 Fire crews tackle Ipswich flat fire
  7. 10 Three vehicle crash blocks road near Port of Felixstowe

The third bedroom in the home has steps down to the bathroom that has a jetted bathtub and double shower.  

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a gym

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a home gym - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The fourth bedroom in the home is currently being used as a gym. 

Viewings for the property can be made with the estate agent

Viewings for the property can be made with the estate agent - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The property is the most expensive listed in Ipswich on Rightmove.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chloe Ward believes she was a victim of injection spiking in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ayesha Cotton is engaged to Lee Kingham, who reported being spiked in Ipswich

Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
4 College Street

Ipswich Waterfront

Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Suffolk Constabulary

Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon