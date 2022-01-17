Look inside stunning £950k close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Savills is marketing the Garden House near Ipswich's Christchurch Park - Credit: Savills

An "absolutely delightful" five-bedroom townhouse near Christchurch Park in Ipswich has hit the market.

The Garden House, the formal name of the property in Vermont Crescent, was built in the classical style back in 2007.

It has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 and is described as being in a "wonderful, quiet position" by estate agent Savills, which is marketing the property.

The Garden House includes a kitchen/breakfast area, three bathrooms and a home office.

Alexander McNab, property agent with Savills Suffolk, said: "It is absolutely delightful.

"It has been beautifully designed and I love the kitchen/breakfast room, which is fully glazed to rear, leading out to the garden.

