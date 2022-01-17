News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Look inside stunning £950k close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM January 17, 2022
Savills is marketing the Garden House near Ipswich's Christchurch Park

An "absolutely delightful" five-bedroom townhouse near Christchurch Park in Ipswich has hit the market.

The Garden House, the formal name of the property in Vermont Crescent, was built in the classical style back in 2007.

The home is in a private road to the north of Ipswich town centre

It has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 and is described as being in a "wonderful, quiet position" by estate agent Savills, which is marketing the property.

Inside the home's kitchen/breakfast area

The Garden House includes a kitchen/breakfast area, three bathrooms and a home office.

The home was built back in 2007

Alexander McNab, property agent with Savills Suffolk, said: "It is absolutely delightful.

Inside one the bedrooms at the Garden House

"It has been beautifully designed and I love the kitchen/breakfast room, which is fully glazed to rear, leading out to the garden.

The home has a guide price of £950,000, Savills said

