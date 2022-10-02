'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction
- Credit: Goldings Auctions
Take a look inside this "stunning" cottage which presents a "totally unique" opportunity for renovation.
Water Works Cottage is found in Kesgrave, outside Ipswich, and is headed to auction with a guide price of £300,000.
This three-bedroom, semi-detached home stands in grounds of about 0.5 acres.
The property enjoys unrestricted vehicle access, a large lawn area and an area of woodland to the rear.
Downstairs is comprised of a kitchen, living room, dining room and a bathroom.
On the first floor is the three bedrooms.
Goldings Auctions bosses suggest that the location and plot warrant a "substantial side and rear extension, subject to planning".
Most Read
- 1 A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor
- 2 5 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich
- 3 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 4 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded
- 5 76-year-old man in hospital after tractor and car crash on A14
- 6 National four-day trial week success 'no surprise' for Ipswich company
- 7 Suspected drug driver arrested in Ipswich
- 8 Liz is proud to welcome a Big Hoot statue at her home
- 9 Ipswich Novotel seeks permission for 57 new rooms
- 10 ‘We couldn’t get the ball on the pitch... we got caught up in the emotion’ - Cowley on Town fans
Water Works Cottage will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 5 and is lot 12.