'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction

Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave has a guide price of £300,000

Take a look inside this "stunning" cottage which presents a "totally unique" opportunity for renovation.

Water Works Cottage is found in Kesgrave, outside Ipswich, and is headed to auction with a guide price of £300,000.

Drone shot of Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave

This three-bedroom, semi-detached home stands in grounds of about 0.5 acres.

The sitting area at Water Works Cottage

The property enjoys unrestricted vehicle access, a large lawn area and an area of woodland to the rear.

One bedroom at the home

Downstairs is comprised of a kitchen, living room, dining room and a bathroom.

The kitchen

The bathroom at the Kesgrave property

On the first floor is the three bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms

Goldings Auctions bosses suggest that the location and plot warrant a "substantial side and rear extension, subject to planning".

Water Works Cottage from the rear

Water Works Cottage will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 5 and is lot 12.