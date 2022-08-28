First look at new home near Christchurch Park with £1m price tag
- Credit: Third Rule Studios
Take a look at this new home near Christchurch Park in Ipswich which has gone on the market with a guide price of £1million.
Listed by Jackson Stops, this Westerfield Road property offers the "rare opportunity to create your dream home within a highly sought after location".
Thornbank is a period home which benefits from the qualities of a new build whilst retaining the desirable original features of an older, traditional property of the era.
The home has high ceilings, intricate coving and architraves, large sash windows and a terrace area with views of Christchurch Park.
The floor plan indicates that there is room for five bedrooms at the property.
There will also be four bathrooms and three sitting areas spread across the three floors.
As work is not yet finished, some aspects of the internal specification can be influenced by the buyer to their taste.
The home benefits from off-road parking and a "good size" garden.
There is a total of three properties available in Westerfield Road, all with a guide price of £1m.
Further information can be found on the Jackson Stops website.