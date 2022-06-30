See inside 'elegant' £1.25m Georgian farmhouse with separate annexe
- Credit: David Burr
Take a look around this four-bedroom home with its own separate annexe on the outskirts of Ipswich.
Set at the foot of a 500-metre private driveway the four bedroom home is situated within the rural village of Willisham, near Great Blakenham.
Crow Hall is the former farmhouse and has recently undergone a comprehensive renovation and extension.
On the first floor is the L-shaped open plan kitchen/diner, which benefits from underfloor heating, has a marble top island which is fitted with a butler sink and bi-folding doors which lead to the garden.
Leading of the kitchen is the large sitting room which has a grey brick fireplace with hearth, oak mantle over and inset wood burning stove, which is the focal point of the room.
Also on the ground floor there is a snug with sash windows and also benefits from a grey brick fireplace.
A large study is also on the ground floor of the Suffolk home.
All four bedrooms are found on the first floor of the property with the master bedroom benefiting from a en-suite bathroom.
Another bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room with the family bathroom serving the other two bedrooms in the home.
Outside the property there is a double car port as well as a one-bedroom annexe.
Inside the annexe the kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances including a Bosch oven and a dishwasher.
It is up for sale with David Burr estate agents with a guide price of £1.25million.