Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

The Suffolk Blue Cross rehoming centre has revealed 10 festive food treats which you shouldn’t be feeding your dog.

Chocolate:

According to the charity even the smallest piece of chocolate can cause tremors, convulsions and problems with their hearts. Dark chocolate in particular is the worst for our canine friends. The centre also advises not to leave chocolate under the Christmas tree so dogs aren’t tempted to give it a bite. If your pooch does get their paws on it make sure you take them to vets as soon as possible.

Christmas pudding and mince pies:

Grapes, dried products like currants, sultanas and raisins are toxic to dogs and can cause severe kidney failure.

Onion:

Giving your four-legged friend onion, garlic, and leek can result in vomiting and diarrhoea. It doesn’t matter if it is cooked or uncooked it can still cause damage to the red blood cells. Symptoms might not be apparent for a few days after ingestion.

Alcohol:

Leaving alcohol in your dogs reach could potentially leave them in a coma. Liquor affects canines in the same way it affects humans - they can become drowsy, wobbly, have low blood sugar, and low body temperature.

Macadamia nuts:

The nuts can result in lethargy, a tremor, increased body temperature, lameness and stiffness in dogs.

Leftovers:

It might be tempting to let your dog finish what the rest of the family can’t manage but it could include ingredients which are toxic for dogs. Make sure the Christmas rubbish is left out of reach from your furry friend as mould on the food can produce toxins which cause rapid onset convulsions.

Artificial sweeteners:

Allowing your dogs to consume sweets and chewing gum or letting them use mouthwash and toothpaste can cause dogs to vomit, have convulsions, be lethargic, or find themselves in a coma.

The Blue Cross branch will be providing a delicious Christmas meal for all their pets without homes.

All animals are accounted for with turkey for dogs and cats and fresh vegetables for rabbits.

Staff and passionate volunteers will be visiting the rehoming centre on Christmas day to make sure the pets get some love and affection.

Karina Grimwade, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time to think of others, and it’s always uplifting to see the community come together and help those who might not experience the warmth and love the festive season can bring.

“We’re really grateful to those who are also thinking about pets too, who may have lost their owners or been abandoned.

“On Christmas day our centre will be making sure the pets feel the festive spirit, by serving them up a hearty meal.

“We couldn’t do our work without the support of our community, so the team at Blue Cross is calling out to animal lovers for their help to make this an extra special Christmas for pets in need.”

The charity would be grateful for a £1 donation to help fill a pet’s bowl you can donate by clicking here.