Published: 5:29 PM July 5, 2021

Staff at Ipswich-based PR agency Genesis have completed a challenge to walk 100 miles in 24 hours to raise funds for Suffolk Mind.

At the weekend, 18 members of the agency's team took part, covering over 125 miles, which is more than 264,600 steps between the team. They have also raised more than £500 so far.

A group of walkers stepped out in Felixstowe, while others walked in Ipswich, Flatford and Dedham, Martlesham, Woodbridge and other areas. Some got wet, while others dodged the showers.

Glenn Castle (front) with Harriet Davey, James Smith, Chloe Shelcott and Rose Ling behind, walking along Felixstowe prom in aid of Suffolk Mind - Credit: Rose Ling

Glenn Castle, senior designer, said: “I felt it was important to be a part of the Genesis 100 miles for Suffolk Mind. My family have recently experienced a bereavement through suicide, so I know that in supporting Suffolk Mind we are highlighting the pivotal work they do in talking about and taking care of our mental health.”

Emma Hart, head of business and finance, said: “It was wonderful to be able to support Suffolk Mind by taking part in their 100-mile challenge. Being outdoors, even in the pouring rain - in July - allows me to absorb our beautiful Suffolk countryside and all it has to offer, but also gives me the time and space for reflection."

And Rose Ling, senior account executive, said: “The 100 miles for Suffolk Mind walk was brilliant. Most of the team got involved and to walk in person with some of the team when we haven’t seen each other a lot in the past 15 months was great.

"Our partnership with Suffolk Mind is so important. Helping raise money and awareness for a brilliant charity will enable them to continue doing the amazing work they are doing.”

Ali Straker and Emma Hart of Genesis PR walked in Flatford and Dedham - Credit: Emma Hart

Genesis has chosen Suffolk Mind as its charity of the year, and is supporting it with the marketing and crowdfunding promotion of its new children’s book, Sammy the Sea Squirt.

Sammy the Sea Squirt is written by Suffolk Mind’s head of mental health education, Ezra Hewing, and illustrated by local artist Emma Graham. The aim is to donate the book, which is about improving mental wellbeing through physical activity, to all Suffolk schoolchildren aged four to five this September.

Genesis also has sweepstakes and bake sales planned through the year and will host a virtual quiz in October, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Matt Stott of Genesis PR walking in Flatford and Dedham as part of the fundraiser - Credit: Matt Stott

Rose Ling also completed her own 100-mile walk earlier this year, in memory of her friend, Amelie Guerin, who died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

To support the walkers by donating to Suffolk Mind, visit their fundraising page.