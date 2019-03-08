E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Just 100 places left for Great East Run 2019 in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:11 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 20 August 2019

Places for the 2019 Simplyhealth Great East Run are limited, organisers have revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Event organisers are warning runners to be quick if they want to take part in the 2019 Simplyhealth Great East Run.

The first Simplyhealth Great East Run in Ipswich Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe first Simplyhealth Great East Run in Ipswich Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Only 100 places are left for the half marathon event, which takes place on Sunday, September 22 in Ipswich, even though the number of participants was increased to 4,000 following last year's successful event.

High demand has meant that the places have been snapped up quicker than expected.

The Simplyhealth Great East Run replaced the successful Ipswich Half Marathon in 2017 and is staged in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich JAFFA Running Club, and has now grown to be the biggest half marathon in East Anglia.

Thousands of participants have the chance to be their greatest by taking on the 13.1 mile challenge this autumn, which offers a scenic tour of the Suffolk countryside before returning back into Ipswich town centre.

Runners start on Russell Road, before heading towards the Waterfront and out towards Freston, passing under the Orwell Bridge, with the finish line alongside Ipswich Town FC's Portman Road stadium.

Organisers are advising the prospective runners should apply here to avoid disappointment.

