Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates
PUBLISHED: 08:41 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 05 May 2019
SUFFOLK POLICE
A motorist was caught by police clocking 109mph on the A14 at Ipswich.
The driver was followed by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on the dual carriageway eastbound at Sproughton yesterday evening.
The police tweeted that the motorist “faces a trip to magistrates court to explain his actions”.
It happened just before 6pm.
