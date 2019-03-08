Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates

A motorist was caught by police clocking 109mph on the A14 at Ipswich.

#PHQRPU followed this motorist on #A14 #Sproughton this afternoon at 109mph. The driver faces a trip to magistrates court to explain his actions. #fatal4 #Pc1202 #Pc699 pic.twitter.com/WDwV1CsL7K — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 4, 2019

The driver was followed by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on the dual carriageway eastbound at Sproughton yesterday evening.

The police tweeted that the motorist “faces a trip to magistrates court to explain his actions”.

It happened just before 6pm.