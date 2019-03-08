Following tragedy doing something positive 'really helps', says mum of crash victim, 16

Sian Ryan Archant

The mum of a teenage footballer who died in a crash 10 years ago has said a memorial fun day is a positive focus following the tragedy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This picture was taken last year at the family fun day in memory of Sian Grace Ryan. Picture: NICK BUTCHER This picture was taken last year at the family fun day in memory of Sian Grace Ryan. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Sian Grace Ryan, who had been taking part in trials for England and Ipswich Town, was only 16 when she lost her life in a crash on the A14 at Nacton on August 17, 2009.

Ever since, family and friends have organised a fun day in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to celebrate the Ipswich teenager, who went to Copleston High School, and turn a negative into a positive.

READ MORE: Fun day held in memory of teenage footballer tragically killed in A14 crash

They hope this 10th anniversary event, which is taking place at Whitton Sports Centre in Ipswich on Saturday, August 17, will be the "biggest and best one yet".

Family and friends of Sian Grace Ryan, who organised the family fun day 2018 at Whitton sports centre in her memory Picture: NICK BUTCHER Family and friends of Sian Grace Ryan, who organised the family fun day 2018 at Whitton sports centre in her memory Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As well as a five-aside football tournament, there will be live entertainment, a raffle, face painting, body art, hair braiding, a photo booth, games and food and drink.

Christine Ryan, Sian's mum, said: "We always do it for EACH and to remember her and to do something positive out of something so negative.

"When you have negative things happen to you in your life it's really hard sometimes to see the positives and because we do this I really do think it helps - and for the grandchildren seeing something positive come out of it. We talk about her all the time."

READ MORE: Pair locked up for Sian Ryan death crash horror

Sian's sister Keely Walker with her daughter Dulcie. Taken at last year's family fun day Picture: NICK BUTCHER Sian's sister Keely Walker with her daughter Dulcie. Taken at last year's family fun day Picture: NICK BUTCHER

You may also want to watch:

Christine spoke of the "domino effect" the tragedy has had on the whole family, who are also dealing with the loss of Sian's dad Mike two years ago.

"It's important to jog people's memories and hopefully it sends a message out about what a death on the roads causes; the impact is massive. People think you have just lost a child, but there is so much more to it than that. It affects the rest of the family.

"It never goes away. It changes your entire life."

Sian Ryan, with her brother Michael and sister Annalise Sian Ryan, with her brother Michael and sister Annalise

She said the birth of her grand-daughter Dulcie, now aged five, had "saved my life, really" as it made her focus change.

"It was really, really good. I am lucky. I have a really big, supportive family."

Family friend Vicki Studd, who helps to organise the fun day, said Sian would have loved the event.

"Everything we do is to try and make it what Sian would have liked. She was really good with kids so it's for them as well. She was a fun-loving girl."

She added: "It's always massive every year, but I think when you hit certain milestones it does make it extra special."

Sian's Soccor Saturday is taking place from 10am to 4pm.

To donate see here.