Following tragedy doing something positive 'really helps', says mum of crash victim, 16

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 August 2019

Sian Ryan

Sian Ryan

Archant

The mum of a teenage footballer who died in a crash 10 years ago has said a memorial fun day is a positive focus following the tragedy.

This picture was taken last year at the family fun day in memory of Sian Grace Ryan. Picture: NICK BUTCHERThis picture was taken last year at the family fun day in memory of Sian Grace Ryan. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Sian Grace Ryan, who had been taking part in trials for England and Ipswich Town, was only 16 when she lost her life in a crash on the A14 at Nacton on August 17, 2009.

Ever since, family and friends have organised a fun day in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to celebrate the Ipswich teenager, who went to Copleston High School, and turn a negative into a positive.

READ MORE: Fun day held in memory of teenage footballer tragically killed in A14 crash

They hope this 10th anniversary event, which is taking place at Whitton Sports Centre in Ipswich on Saturday, August 17, will be the "biggest and best one yet".

Family and friends of Sian Grace Ryan, who organised the family fun day 2018 at Whitton sports centre in her memory Picture: NICK BUTCHERFamily and friends of Sian Grace Ryan, who organised the family fun day 2018 at Whitton sports centre in her memory Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As well as a five-aside football tournament, there will be live entertainment, a raffle, face painting, body art, hair braiding, a photo booth, games and food and drink.

Christine Ryan, Sian's mum, said: "We always do it for EACH and to remember her and to do something positive out of something so negative.

"When you have negative things happen to you in your life it's really hard sometimes to see the positives and because we do this I really do think it helps - and for the grandchildren seeing something positive come out of it. We talk about her all the time."

READ MORE: Pair locked up for Sian Ryan death crash horror

Sian's sister Keely Walker with her daughter Dulcie. Taken at last year's family fun day Picture: NICK BUTCHERSian's sister Keely Walker with her daughter Dulcie. Taken at last year's family fun day Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Christine spoke of the "domino effect" the tragedy has had on the whole family, who are also dealing with the loss of Sian's dad Mike two years ago.

"It's important to jog people's memories and hopefully it sends a message out about what a death on the roads causes; the impact is massive. People think you have just lost a child, but there is so much more to it than that. It affects the rest of the family.

"It never goes away. It changes your entire life."

Sian Ryan, with her brother Michael and sister AnnaliseSian Ryan, with her brother Michael and sister Annalise

She said the birth of her grand-daughter Dulcie, now aged five, had "saved my life, really" as it made her focus change.

"It was really, really good. I am lucky. I have a really big, supportive family."

Family friend Vicki Studd, who helps to organise the fun day, said Sian would have loved the event.

"Everything we do is to try and make it what Sian would have liked. She was really good with kids so it's for them as well. She was a fun-loving girl."

She added: "It's always massive every year, but I think when you hit certain milestones it does make it extra special."

Sian's Soccor Saturday is taking place from 10am to 4pm.

To donate see here.

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

