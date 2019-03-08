Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teenager locked up for burgling 81-year-old's home

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 May 2019

Moise Sandu, 19, of Game Road, Oldham, has been sentenced to 11 months detention in a young offenders' institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Moise Sandu, 19, of Game Road, Oldham, has been sentenced to 11 months detention in a young offenders' institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An Ipswich teenager who was part of a gang of men who entered the home of an 81-year-old man at night and stole from him has been locked up for 11 months.

The victim was watching television at his Handford Road home in his dressing gown at about 11pm in August last year when he heard a knock at the door, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When he opened it he saw three men who claimed to be gas workers and asked if they could have some water.

The man was suspicious and tried to shut the door but the men forced their way in and shoved him into his lounge.

They then switched off the lights and shone a torch in his eyes as if they were going to interrogate him before two of them took him to withdraw £100 from a cashpoint which they took off him.

When the victim and the two men returned to his home there were another five men in the property, including 19-year-old Moise Sandu, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.

Sandu, of Game Road, Oldham, denied robbing the man but admitted burglary and was sentenced to 11 months detention in a young offenders' institution.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that he admitted burglary on the basis he had entered the house and smoked some of the man's tobacco but hadn't been involved in the earlier part of the incident when he was robbed.

Last year 18-year-old Ticu Bahical, of Reavell Place, Ipswich, was sentenced to five years detention in a young offenders' institution after he admitted robbery.

During his sentencing hearing the court heard that during the victim's 90-minute ordeal he had a knife held to his throat in addition to having a torch shone in his eyes.

Simon Gladwell, for Sandu, said his client had come to Ipswich from Oldham to visit relatives.

On the night of the burglary he had been drinking in Ipswich and had gone to the house in Handford Road with some friends.

The front door had been open and the victim had come had come back from the cashpoint while he was at the house.

Mr Gladwell said his client was “really sorry” for what he'd done and hadn't realised the victim was 81.

Mr Gladwell said Sandu had been in custody since December.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager locked up for burgling 81-year-old’s home

Moise Sandu, 19, of Game Road, Oldham, has been sentenced to 11 months detention in a young offenders' institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Today’s the day – Everything you need to know about voting in Suffolk’s 2019 local elections

Voters will head to their nearest polling stations to cast their votes in the 2019 Suffolk local elections. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’

Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists