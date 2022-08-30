Skater girl Emma, 11, makes last push in 50km challenge

Emma Watkins has skated 31 miles this month in August, and has raised almost £1,000 - Credit: Tom Cann

An eleven-year-old has undertaken a huge challenge involving roller skating a total of 50km in the past month to support poorly young people at a leading children's hospital.

Emma Watkins, from Chelmondiston, has been skating 31 miles in August, all to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Skating around the estate near her home in the Suffolk village, Emma has raised almost £1,000 for the children's charity.

Emma goes round the estate in Chelmondiston doing a mile every day on her skates - Credit: Tom Cann

She said: "I have found the challenge quite fun, because it is roller skating and I really enjoy doing that.

"The toughest thing to overcome was the leg pain. I sometimes woke up with leg pain.

"Something I have really enjoyed about this challenge is going round with my grandad and the dog, they come with me but sometimes my brother comes as well which is nice."

Emma regularly goes out with her grandad and their dog - Credit: Tom Cann

The youngster has been skating for as long as she can remember, starting off with Heelies before getting inline skates.

Emma's mum Patricia said: "She's kept at it, occasionally she would say 'mum I can't be bothered', but she knows she has to, and she has done really well.

"She has been doing around a mile a day, sometimes she hasn't done one due to rain and holiday, but she has evened it out by doing an extra mile.

Emma, with mum Patricia - Credit: Tom Cann

"I actually think she did more when we were on holiday than she should have done."

Emma, who will be heading off to high school in September, has so far raised £940, and is determined to hit the £1,000 mark before the end of the month.

Her last skate of the challenge will be on Wednesday, August 31, with Patricia planning to stream the skate live on Emma's fundraising page on Facebook, and strapping balloons to her helmet.

Emma Watkins on her skates - Credit: Tom Cann

Emma said: "I imagine finishing this challenge will feel quite nice because then I can have a rest."

She said that she is hoping to do more fundraising challenges in the future after getting a taste for them by doing this one.

Emma's Facebook fundraising page can be found here.

Emma hopes to do more challenges in the future to raise money for charity - Credit: Tom Cann



