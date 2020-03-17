E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Green light for 1,100 new homes in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 17 March 2020

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A planning application for 1,100 new homes as part of the Ipswich Garden Suburb has been given the green light for the next stage of development.

Outline planning permission was granted to developer Crest Nicholson for its Henley Gate site, which is part of a wider vision for 3,500 homes coming to the area by East Suffolk Council.

It will now have to seek approval for more detailed planning permission.

Due to the close proximity of the development to Westerfield Village, the planners have included a country park buffer of 24.5 hectres and have submitted five different layout options for the green space.

Peter Miller, chairman of Westerfield Village Parish Council, has welcomed the development and said that the village is pleased to see the inclusion of the country park.

However, he is worried about the impact the site will have on traffic in the area and said: “Westerfield Parish Council consider that the traffic forecast from the Henley Gate section of the Ipswich Garden Suburb on local roads in Westerfield has been underestimated and will have a detrimental effect on the village environment and Road Safety.

“Furthermore, the cumulative effects of traffic from the whole development have been grossly underestimated and give an unrealistic view of the detrimental effect on the village environment and road safety.”

Other concerns raised by the council include a flood risk due to the site encompassing part of the Westerfield Brook, pointing out that the developers will need to account for proper drainage.

A spokesperson for Crest Nicholson said: “We’ve worked closely with Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Highways to create a proposal that addresses local needs and are delighted planning for Henley Gate has now been approved.

“The development will deliver a new country park, primary school, neighbourhood centre as well as significant contributions to the local infrastructure – cementing our investment in the area and commitment to delivering thriving communities that are sensitive to the local environment.”

Parish councils for the surrounding area have voiced various other concerns in response to the application – with many echoing the fears over the increased traffic flow.

